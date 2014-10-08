Chevy Chase’s 4-Step Plan For Getting Your Workplace Staff To Hate You

For those who wish to learn a thing or two from the master of self-destructive social skills, please allow Professor Chevy Chase to be your guide to the unemployment line with this blueprint for becoming the most hated person in your workplace.
1.) Alienate Your Peers
You may look at this step and immediately think that a properly executed, off-color hazing will do the trick. The lady a few cubicles down from you, for instance, may have a steady routine of going to the bathroom more often than your other co-workers. Eschewing the fact that she has IBS and is embarrassed about her frequent trips to the crapper, you might create a cardboard timeline of every time she drops a load, complete with fecal shaped embellishments, and pictures to provide evidence. Now, place that piece of brilliance in the break room and relish in her red-faced shame. Not bad, friend, but you can do better.
Chase 101 suggests that you go for the “long-con” approach, not just a “one off.” Let these instances of f*ckery accumulate and intensify with each event of a**holishness.
Some jerk named Bill Murray takes over your position in the company after you quit solely for the intentions of getting laid? Fist fight him. A nice lady named Jane Curtin thinks she can fill your gigantic shoes in your former news assignment? Remind her she’s a woman — A WOMAN! — and that her gender has no place making others laugh. Oh, since we’re talking about women, don’t forget to insinuate that all they’re good for is hand reliefs when you visit your former workplace a few years later.
Finally, you’d be remiss to not skewer the gay guy in your office; he’s an easy target, so just let a few homophobic comments fly in his direction and try to avoid slipping in a puddle of tears when he’s sobbing in the breakroom.
2.) Physically Assault Your Co-workers
Sometimes, sticks and stones are much more effective than verbal barbs, so make sure to allow your hands to become callused, dry and unpleasant to the touch just in case you have to throttle, poke or judo chop one of your co-workers in the event they say something you don’t appreciate or if you just generally don’t like their face.
Professor Chase illustrated this perfectly in 1997, when he hosted an episode of SNL, an episode that would lead to his ban from the sketch comedy mainstay. Why did he get kicked off the show? Because no one can take a joke!
The joke, in this case, was Chevy slapping Cheri Oteri in the back of the head, which seems as effective a punchline as any. One caveat to this step is to not let Will Ferrell see you slap said co-worker, as that leads to excommunication. If you’re not in the game, how are you supposed to provide everyone with your particular brand of misery?
Also, be sure to b*tch slap the new guy in the office for, you know, fun.
Eh, I still like him.
Me too
plus, community is terrible. smart move getting out of there.
In the immortal words of Steve Martin, “Comedy is not pretty.”
And his parents named him Chevy Chase. He was forced into comedy because of his inconsiderate parents.
Actually, his parents named him Cornelius.
Did he do something recently, or…?
It’s his B-day!
I assumed he has ebola.
@MickTravis4Life “Of course I don’t have ebola; I’m not black.”
I even read that in his voice. Well done.
No kidding. Bravo.
Don’t forget lots and lots of drugs were involved to intensify his A-holishness.
Don’t make no difference. You are still accountable for your actions. Dude has a god-complex and he ain’t all that.
PFFT. If anything, drugs should make you HAPPIER, and therefore much more pleasant to be around.
If you’re doing the right drugs, of course. Maybe don’t smoke PCP.
He made a good Fletch
I can’t stand him now – his timing is gone, he can’t do the physical stuff, and his facial features which used to generate laughs has grown tired. Time to hang ’em up, chief. Let’s just remember you for Fletch and Vacation, and I’ll throw in some of the Goldie Hawn classics from the 70s too.
There’s an article compiling the negative stories about Chevy Chase at least a few times a year.
Remember when the jury was still out as to whom was the better performer, Chase or Murray, Wow how stunned were we!!
Now the jury’s out as to who’s a bigger asshole.
Murray is certainly the better actor, making people feel the feels. However better performer? Depends what you mean because Murray is sort of making fun of every role he’s in while playing it.
He can probably thank Wes Anderson for that.
The weird part is he was never funny.
Finally somebody said it.
THAT’S some bullshit. Have you ever seen Caddyshack or Vacation? Come the fuck on.
I’m not sure how anyone can watch Christmas Vacation and not find Chevy Chase humorous. Asshole he may be, he is / was funny.
In the book, “Live from New York”, whenever the discussion was about the worst host in each decade, several names got mentioned, but it always came back to Chase being the worst. Every cast member anecdote started the same way. “He was cool to me because I guess he thought I was funny, but…” Then they describe how they saw him completely shit on someone else.
Far and away the most despicable mean-spirited person in the entertainment industry I have ever had the displeasure to meet. An awful, awful human being. Every time I read these stories, I just nod my head and say, “Yup.”
So, you never met Billy Crystal, eh?
He was occasionally good in SNL. In 1975. Chevy chase has been a professional comedian since 1975. I could go on, but I can’t really think of anything positive about him, worth mentioning.
Did he miss the bit where Pryor stopped saying nigger? It’s a pretty famous bit, I think he was very serious about it.
You can see Rob Huebel almost cry thinking about how one of his heroes turned out to be a massive ass. That’s messed up man.
How do you not punch him?? I wouldn’t have been able to help myself, comedic hero or not.
yeah that would’ve been enough to throw a punch.
Turns out working on a sitcom that might get cancelled every year isn’t a great experience.
chevy chase was the plug for all the snl cats that liked dabbling ahem
I still think hes a comic genius…his sense of timing