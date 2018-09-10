pig newton

I Love You, Daddy had an uncomfortable premise (and title), even before Louis C.K. admitted that the sexual misconduct allegations made against him were true. The comedy-drama, the first film directed by the Louie creator since Pootie Tang, is about a TV producer (played by C.K.) whose young daughter (Chloë Grace Moretz) starts dating an older filmmaker (John Malkovich) with a sketchy past when it comes to women; also, there’s a character, played by It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia‘s Charlie Day, who “vigorously mimes masturbation.”

The Orchard, which paid $5 million for the rights to I Love You, Daddy, scrapped all release plans following the New York Times exposé, and one of the film’s stars now hopes it never sees the light of day.

“I think the movie that we made shouldn’t be seen, I think it should go away,” Moretz told Variety at the Toronto International Film Festival (where she’s promoting Greta). “I don’t think that it’s a perspective or a story that needs to be told in this day and age, especially in the wake of everything that’s come to light.” The only public screening of I Love You, Daddy was at last year’s Toronto International Film Festival (C.K. bought the rights back from The Orchard).

If you want to see a movie starring Moretz that isn’t called I Love You, Daddy, check out The Miseducation of Cameron Post. It’s very good and, more importantly, won’t make you feel like a creep.

