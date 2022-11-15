Every year, the world waits patiently for People magazine to declare the most important title of our time: the Cutest Rescue Dog contest. A cute little pup named Gordon won this year! Congrats, Gordon!

Anyway, People also does this little feature on the Sexiest Man Alive, which just so happens to be Chris Evans this year. The former Captain America was crowned Sexiest Man Alive for 2022, and while many agree, there are some others who partook in some light teasing. While on Jimmy Kimmel Live! a fellow Avenger said that the group of superheroes participated in some light bullying after the cover was revealed.

“We have an Avengers group chain,” Chris Hemsworth explained. “It very quickly was like, ‘What are you doing with your hands back there?'” He joked, referencing the cover photo of Evans with his hand suspiciously out of frame.

The Thor actor continued, “Downey said he’s being arrested. I said it was a beautiful mugshot. Then Jeremy Renner said a series of things which we won’t repeat.” Hemsworth then said that Renner often texted “filthy” things which seem to be on-brand with his reputation.

Evans knew this would happen, as he joked in his People issue that he is expecting some good-natured “bullying” and “harassment” from friends, which has to include Jeremy Renner by default.

Of course, all joking aside, Kimmel asked if Hemsworth was proud of his co-star for snagging the title after Hemsworth was crowned the Sexiest Man Alive in 2014. “Absolutely. He’s indeed a sexy man,” Hemsworth said, speaking for all of us. Now imagine if they combined the world’s cutest dog and the sexiest man alive into one issue. Things would never be the same! Check out the clip above.

(Via EW)