WARNING: Spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 1 below.

Almost immediately after She-Hulk: Attorney at Law smashed onto Disney+, Marvel fans started going wild on social media thanks to the premiere shooting down a fan theory that’s been kicking around since Captain America: The First Avenger. That theory? Steve Rogers is a virgin during the entire Infinity Saga. In the She-Hulk premiere, Tatiana Maslany’s title character (real name: Jennifer Walters) is practically obsessed with Cap’s love life (or lack thereof), which she repeatedly brings up to her cousin Bruce Banner.

The way Jennifer sees it, Steve went into the ice without sealing the deal with Peggy Carter. When he was thawed out just in time for The Battle of New York, he spent the next several years being way too busy saving the world or being a fugitive from the law. Like most citizens in the MCU, she’s also under the impression that Cap died during the events of Avengers: Endgame, so in her legal mind, “America’s Ass” never got to have sex.

However, in a hilarious end-credits scene, Bruce reveals that actually Steve lost his virginity to a girl during his USO tour in 1943. Folks, the internet went wild, and now, Captain America himself is getting in on the act. As She-Hulk continued to trend on social media following its premiere, Chris Evans fired off an emoji-filled tweet reacting to the saucy Steve Rogers reveal.

It’s safe to assume Evans is glad he never has to answer that question again.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law streams new episodes Thursdays on Disney+.

(Via Chris Evans on Twitter)