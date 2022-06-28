Chris Pratt is finally opening up about his controversial faith, which has been part and parcel of his internet status as the “Worst Chris.” After Elliot Page called out Pratt in 2019 for belonging to Hillsong an “infamously anti-LGBTQ” church, the Guardians of the Galaxy star hasn’t said much about the topic except for a statement in response to Page where Pratt denounced “hate” but notably did not deny attending Hillsong.

“I go to a church that opens their doors to absolutely everyone,” Pratt said in a Instagram video. “My church is important to me but no church defines me or my life. I am not a spokesperson for any group of people. My values define who I am. We need less hate in this world, not more. I am a man who believes that everyone is entitled to love who they want free from the judgment of fellow man.”

However, Pratt has finally addressed the controversy by revealing to Men’s Health that he’s never actually been to Hillsong or even knows anyone that goes there. (He attends Zoe Church, but not regularly.) When asked why he didn’t just say that at the time, Pratt didn’t want to “throw a church under the bus.” As for his beliefs, Pratt says he isn’t religious despite proclaiming that “God is real” during an acceptance speech at the MTV Movie Awards.

“Religion has been oppressive as f*ck for a long time,” he says as we walk over a tiny footbridge, the words spilling out in an emotional tidal wave. “I didn’t know that I would kind of become the face of religion when really I’m not a religious person. I think there’s a distinction between being religious — adhering to the customs created by man, oftentimes appropriating the awe reserved for who I believe is a very real God—and using it to control people, to take money from people, to abuse children, to steal land, to justify hatred. Whatever it is. The evil that’s in the heart of every single man has glommed on to the back of religion and come along for the ride.”

In an even further introspective moment, Pratt admits it was “hubris” for him to proselytize at the MTV event. “For me to stand up on the stage and say the things that I said, I’m not sure I touched anybody,” he said

(Via Men’s Health)