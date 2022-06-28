There sure are a lot of famous Chrises in Hollywood these days. Well, actually there’s really just four: Chris Evans, Chris Pine, Chris Hemworth, and Chris Pratt. That’s enough that, a couple years ago, a debate was held on Twitter about who was the best and who was the worst. The latter went to Pratt, partly because of his association with a church accused of being anti-LGBTQIA+. Pratt’s wife didn’t agree, but Pratt himself seemed okay with it. Well, guess what? Chris Pratt doesn’t even go by Chris anyway.

In a recent interview with SiriusXM’s Pop Culture Spotlight With Jessica Shaw (as caught by Entertainment Weekly), Pratt revealed that he’s not even a Chris. “What do they call you?” Shaw asked. “Pratt?”

“Yep. Pratt. CP. You know, CP. ‘Hey, CP.'” Pratt/CP replied. “But no one calls me Chris. My friend, Chad. I went golfing with my friend, Chad, my pastor the other day and he was like, ‘No one calls you Chris? I’m gonna call you Chris. Alright, Chris. You’re up.’ And I was like, ‘No, it feels weird. It’s not my name. Don’t call me Chris.'”

So now the “Best Chris” debate needs a new worst Chris. (Although it’s worth noting his birth name really is Christopher.) But just because Pratt’s not a Chris doesn’t mean he can’t still do Super Bowl bets with someone who’s still a Chris, and a pretty good one at that.

(Via EW)