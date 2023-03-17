The first time we see Chris Pratt as Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy, he’s dancing and singing along to “Come and Get Your Love” by Redbone. It’s a great song from a great band (and a historically important one, as Reservation Dogs taught us), but Pratt would prefer to never hear it again.

The actor recently appeared on BBC’s The One Show, where the hosts (jokingly?) tried to get him to dance to “Come and Get Your Love” like Star-Lord in Guardians. It’s a real “say the line, Bart” moment. “Oh man, this never gets old. I never get tired of hearing that,” he said with an eye roll before doing a comically exaggerated groan whenever someone asks him to “do the dance.”

It’s hard to blame Pratt: he’s listened to the Awesome Mix a lot. “In my mind, I was thinking, ‘This is the one album this guy has listened to since he was 10. I want to know these songs inside and out,’ so as I trained for that movie, it was all I listened for six months. I must have heard each of those songs several hundred times,” he said. “And so, uh, yeah, I don’t like any of them anymore.”

You can watch the video below.

And here’s Pratt doing his Mario voice for the Mario movie:

"Mario and Luigi are Sliving" Could you get more iconic catchphrases than Mario and @ParisHilton? 👀@PrattPrattPratt, Charlie Day and Paris discuss iconic catchphrases 😍#TheOneShow 👉 https://t.co/Yzo6QpbdQv #SuperMarioMovie pic.twitter.com/NhEEBOvoKo — BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) March 16, 2023

The Super Mario Bros. Movie comes out on April 5th, followed by Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on May 5th.