Star-Lord got whacked in the head (with a basketball) in the previous Guardians of the Galaxy 3 trailer, so the franchise keeps that mood going. That previous trailer, as well, showed us Gamora but didn’t dwell too much on her arrival after, you know, she died in the MCU’s Phase 4.

Well, she’s back, and perhaps that’s because there were two Gamoras, so I suppose we’ll find out more when James Gunn’s final film arrives for this trilogy. In the meantime, Star-Lord’s voiceover tells us that he and Gamora aren’t doing as well as he’d hoped, and that’s definitely true from the insults that they’re slinging upon each other. Towards the end of the trailer, Nebula gets into it with him as well, and it’s good to know that some things never change. Star-Lord is still the worst Avenger.

From there, we have soaring visuals with plenty of Groot and Rocket Raccoon, and it’s clear that this is Gunn’s farewell love letter to the MCU before he fully moves on to WBD business. As the new DC Chief over there, he’s completely retooling the Justice League and associated projects as we know it, and here’s what goes down in “one last ride” from this motley crew:

In Marvel Studios “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” our beloved band of misfits are looking a bit different these days. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.

Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 arrives on May 5, 2023.