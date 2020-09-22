Jeff Goldblum isn’t the actor who uttered the “clever girl” line in 1993’s Jurassic Park, but that doesn’t mean he can’t rock a mask with that phrase. In fact, he did just that while posing during Jurassic World: Dominion filming with O.G. cast members Laura Dern and Sam Neill (who is in love with his hat, apparently) while they regrouped and urged people to make it happen on National Voter Registration Day.

What I love most about this photo (other than “voting”) is that Dern and Goldblum are standing next to one another, looking totally normal, like co-stars tend to do. Yet Dern wasn’t aware until quite recently (April 2019, when she spoke with Uproxx) of the Goldblum shirtless memes that have sprawled all over the internet. She called this revelation “hysterical” before giving all due credit to Goldblum being “one of the greatest improvisational actors ever.” Do you think they’ve discussed the shirtless memes? I am pretending that they laughed merrily over the subject.

To recap briefly, Goldblum admitted that he’d improvised the scene basically because “Costa Rica is really hot and so was I.” Given that Dominion is currently finishing production at Pinewood Studios outside London, which has been hovering in around mid-60s temps this week, it’s not likely that Goldblum is taking the same shirtless stance. Yet you never know with this guy. One thing is certain, you should vote!

Jurassic World: Dominion arrives (hopefully) on June 11, 2021.