As far as the internet is concerned (and with all due respect to Messina), Hollywood is dominated by the Chrises: Pine, Evans, Hemsworth, and Pratt. Why that order? Because that’s how I would personally rank them, and while everyone is entitled to their hunky opinion, it appears that the consensus “worst Chris” is Pratt. On Saturday, filmmaker Amy Berg tweeted, “One has to go,” along with photos of the four Chrises. “Respondents overwhelmingly voted out Parks and Recreation actor Pratt, citing him reportedly being a President Trump supporter and — in a claim that Pratt, 41, has denied — last year supporting a church that maintains anti-LGBTQ beliefs,” according to the New York Post. Berg did the same tweet structure later that day, except this time, she replaced Pratt with O’Dowd, adding, “I feel like this is harder.” Ouch. Poor Andy.

Pratt’s wife, author Katherine Schwarzenegger, has come to his defense on Instagram after E! News posted about the debate (beats talking about the other debate). “Is this really what we need? There’s so much going on in the world and people are struggling in so many ways. Being mean is so yesterday,” she wrote. “There’s enough room to love all these guys. Love is what we all need not meanness and bullying. Let’s try that.”

For what it’s worth, it’s unclear if Pratt is a Trump supporter, but we know for sure that Schwarzenegger (and the Jurassic World star’s terminator-in-law) isn’t. She urged her social media followers to vote for Joe Biden. “If that tweet itself is not enough to get you fired up to want to elect Biden and get rid of Trump as president of our country, then I don’t know what is. That’s the sickest tweet I’ve ever seen. Please vote,” she wrote.

“Please vote” is something we can all agree on. That, and the Chris club should have five members: Pine, Evans, Hemsworth, Pratt, and Kattan.

