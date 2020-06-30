If Christopher Nolan banning chairs from his sets sounded too good to be true (of course Christopher Nolan wouldn’t allow his cast and crew to sit down), that’s because it is.

In a recent conversation between Anne Hathaway and Hugh Jackman, The Dark Knight Rises actress told her Les Misérables co-star, “Chris also doesn’t allow chairs…. He doesn’t allow chairs, and his reasoning is, if you have chairs, people will sit, and if they’re sitting, they’re not working.” That’s the kind of method madness that titillates first-year film school bros, but a Nolan spokesperson told IndieWire that it’s simply not true.

“The only things banned from [Nolan’s] sets are cell phones (not always successfully) and smoking (very successfully),” spokesperson Kelly Bush Novak said. “The chairs Anne was referring to are the directors chairs clustered around the video monitor, allocated on the basis of hierarchy not physical need. Chris chooses not to use his but has never banned chairs from the set. Cast and crew can sit wherever and whenever they need and frequently do.” Look, here’s a chair on a Nolan set. Two of them, actually.

As for the cell phone ban, that’s to protect against leaked photos and videos. No wonder Tom Holland hasn’t been in a Christopher Nolan movie yet, and never will.

