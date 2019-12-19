Don’t Even Try To Understand The Trailer For Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’

From Memento (2000) to Inception (2010) to Interstellar (2014) and now to Tenet, Christopher Nolan excels at to crafting mind-bending movies that might just reshape the fabric of moviegoers’ reality. He also knows how to essentially not tell his audience anything about said projects, which is fine! It’s nice to not feel like you’ve seen the entire movie in under two minutes while watching a trailer. And Warner Bros. certainly seems onboard with this strategy, since Nolan’s methods always pay off at the box office, far outside the Batman-trilogy box that cemented his profitability.

What do we know about Tenet, other than it’s been described as “an action epic evolving from the world of international espionage”? Not much at all. Nolan recently opened up to Entertainment Weekly, to which he described this as his “most ambitious” project yet. The trailer offers few clues, other than a voiceover near the end that warns, “Don’t try to … understand it. Feel it.” Sound advice. Likewise, both leading actors, John David Washington and Robert Pattinson, look bewildered as well.

So if you’re confused, that’s part of the plan. “Tenet” as a word appears to be key to opening doors for the characters in this movie, so expect that to happen for all of us, but not until the final (and also probably confusing) product is revealed.

Tenet will arrive on July 17, 2020.