Who is the nicest person in Hollywood? Many say it’s Keanu Reeves, and with good reason: Not only is he kind and generous but is also helping save lives. Who can beat that? Still, we might have a runner-up in Colin Farrell, a very good actor having a very good year with four very different good movies. What could make Farrell’s 2022 even better? Having people share stories about what a nice guy he is in real life.

Colin Farrell’s the nicest celebrity I ever served at 3am at Fred 62. He sat at the counter and ordered a tuna melt, then later called me over and said, very thoughtfully, “these fries are really fucking good.” — Chelsea Pope (@chelseathepope) November 14, 2022

“Colin Farrell’s the nicest celebrity I ever served at 3am at Fred 62,” one person, an employee at the Los Angeles diner, randomly tweeted. “He sat at the counter and ordered a tuna melt, then later called me over and said, very thoughtfully, ‘these fries are really f*cking good.’”

First off, a late night tuna melt and fries sound amazing. Second, those have to be really good fries to inspire a customer to wave over the waitstaff and “thoughtfully” expound on their excellence. Or maybe Farrell’s just an unusually sweet person. Based on all the replies the person’s original tweet received, a good chunk of them sharing similar stories of Farrell being a stand-up dude, it sure sounds that way.

When he was shooting Phone Booth, I was the extra that got picked to stand in front of him dressed as a cop and yell obscenities at him for a day while he emoted. After every few takes he'd give me a little thumbs up to lemme know I was doing a good job. Always remembered that. — Jared Huckaby 🚀 (@discolando) November 14, 2022

Helped him and his boy look for some books once in my bookstore. We didn’t have what the kid wanted. Through years of conditioning & terror, I started apologizing profusely, but he just smiled & said, gently (and Irishly), “Worse things in the world, friend.” — Scott? (@karlfarbmanhere) November 14, 2022

…an older man tripped over a root coming through the sidewalk and sort of fell in slow motion and cracked his head on the ground. My doctor friend examined him and the owner took him to the hospital. It was the weirdest single 5 minute period of my life. — Johnny “Eagles Suck” Shackleford (@CuckerT06683866) November 14, 2022

Back in 02 I went to a roller skating fundraiser in LA called wigs on wheels and he was there- wasn’t doing so great skating- I gave him some pointers 🤣🤣🤣 and then HE took this selfie of us! Super cool and sweet. As for roller skating, he shouldn’t quit his day job. 😏😉 pic.twitter.com/ij1K5CvjvW — Lori Janowski 🇺🇦 (@elljay1371) November 14, 2022

Now every time my sister and I have really enjoyed a meal we say “I fucken love these nuts, Elizabeth” — Dr. Lucy Neville (@blue_stocking) November 14, 2022

Walked around late night in Burbank 2007ish, my first time there, just empty dark streets and suddenly he was just standing there smoking a cigarette outside someone's building probably waiting for them, he nodded and said "have a lovely evening" for no reason. Instantly charmed — Elisabeth In Chains (@LeashaMiz) November 14, 2022

He’s lovely! Was on set of Batman when he was penguin. He always made a point to thank the crew checking his prosthetics etc to the point of stopping a conversation with the director to call after the guy who’d just done a touch up and carried on. Class act. — Matt Fox 🦇🦇 (@TheLocalFox) November 14, 2022

years ago he came into the small vancouver restaurant i worked in. i cooked his steak and he told the server it was perfect and bought us a bottle of wine for after our shift ❤️ — delilah freestylele (@dieskinnybish) November 14, 2022

You hear that, fellow celebrities? Go out of your way to be pleasant to people and your legend may grow in stature. Maybe Farrell and Reeves should do a buddy comedy together where they simply roam the planet saying nice things to strangers. Maybe they could run into John Cena as he’s fulfilling yet another Make-a-Wish wish.