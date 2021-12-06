So far we haven’t gotten a great look at Colin Farrell as the Penguin. The acclaimed Irish actor is taking on the baddie for The Batman, but every image we’ve seen of him has been darkened and not of his full body. He doesn’t even look like any previous incarnation of the villain, like Burgess Meredith or Danny DeVito. Instead he looks like some schlub with some freaky facial scars and a receding hairline. (It was enough of a transformation that it made Jeffrey Wright, who plays Commissioner Gordon, do a double take.) But DC brass are clearly taken with the guy. After all, he’s already getting his own spinoff.

As per Variety, the onetime Sonny Crockett has signed on to a HBO Max series, which will delve into how his version of the Penguin rose the ranks in Gotham’s criminal underworld. Farrell will also executive produce. Back in September, there was talk of a Penguin spinoff maybe happening, but now it’s officially official. (It’s not the first spinoff from the still unreleased movie: Another one will be set amongst Gotham’s police department.)

The Batman isn’t due for another few months. It’s set to drop in early March, almost two years after its shoot was suddenly delayed after the beginning of the pandemic. On the bright side, that at least prompted some very silly quarantine interviews with star Robert Pattinson.

The Batman will hit theaters on March 4, 2020.

