John Cena has more this fair share of championship belts. Now he has another title to add to his collection. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the wrestler, actor, and pretty good dancer has broken the Guinness World record for something very specific (and very, very kind): He’s now granted the most wishes for the Make-a-Wish Foundation, wish seeks to help children with critical illnesses.

Cena has a long history of granting Make-a-Wish wishes. He started in 2002, shortly after he began his professional wrestling career. Over time, more children requested his presence, and he’s been more than happy to oblige. Indeed, over those 20 years, he has amassed a whopping 650 wishes granted, which is now the record.

At the time he’d crossed the 500 wishes line, Cena reflected on why he does what he does. “I just drop everything,” he said. “If I can offer a fantastic experience, I’ll be first in line to do my part.” He’s also said, “I want them to have an experience that will stay with them to forever. I don’t ever want the children or their families to be treated in a way where they feel as if they’re up against anything at all.”

Back in June, Cena earned a lot of love for flew from London to the Netherlands to meet a 19-year-old boy with Down Syndrome who had fled Ukraine amidst the Russian invasion. Anyway, good guy, that John Cena!

