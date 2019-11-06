As always, Academy Award-winning actor Nicolas Cage is still doing the kinds of projects he wants to do — especially if they involve CGI animals trapped on a boat and demonic theme park attractions. Yet the one thing that Cage’s fans have been eagerly awaiting news of is Color Out of Space, the H.P. Lovecraft adaptation directed by cult-favorite Richard Stanley that he’s starring in. Well, our collective wait is finally over, because the first trailer for the latest effort of the creative team behind Cage’s Mandy is here… and it’s beautiful.

Per the film’s official logline:

After a meteorite lands in the front yard of their farm, Nathan Gardner (Nicolas Cage) and his family find themselves battling a mutant extraterrestrial organism as it infects their minds and bodies, transforming their quiet rural life into a living nightmare.

Lovecraft’s original short story, “The Colour Out of Space,” was published in 1927 and subsequently adapted to the big screen three separate times. Stanley’s Cage-starring feature is the fourth adaptation. So, in a way, Color Out of Space is the horror genre’s very own A Star Is Born.

The film — which also stars Joely Richardson, Madeleine Arthur, Brendan Meyer, Julian Hilliard, Elliot Knight, Josh C. Waller, Q’orianka Kilcher, and Tommy Chong — invades theaters on January 24, 2020.