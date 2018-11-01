The Title Is Concept Is The Trailer Is The Poster: Are Comedy Films Losing Dynamic Range?

A few weeks back, Night School made headlines by earning 2018’s highest opening weekend for a comedy, with $27.2 million domestically (early estimates had it at $28 million), presumably largely on the backs of its stars Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish. As a movie it’s… fine, your typical airplane movie where if you don’t expect much you won’t be too disappointed, with a few laugh-out-loud moments and some solid side performances (notably from Romany Malco and Al Madrigal).
Conceptually it’s about what we’ve come to expect from studio comedies lately — a brutally literal title that essentially writes the script and designs the posters. Commercially it did well (still only the 25th best opening of the year), but expectations are low for studio comedies these days. You have to wonder if low expectations are leading to flat concepts, or vice versa. It seems we’ve traded the hope of a high ceiling (the highest you could hope your movie earning) for the guarantee of an acceptable floor (the worst-case scenario earnings prediction). Everything has gotten “compressed.”
Compression is a more easily understood concept as applied to music, where “dynamic range” is something that can be quantified and measured — the difference between the loudest and softest sounds. As applied to comedy it’s certainly a more artful term, but that’s what seems to be happening.
Concepts are shrinking. Night School. Girls Trip. Book Club. Game Night. Fist Fight. Tag. The title is the poster is the plot is the marketing campaign. Why bother seeing it? You can even do a Fuddruckers/Buttf*ckers Idiocracy-style montage with some of them to illustrate the gradual dumbing. We go from The Hangover, which is a fairly illustrative title, but still describes a feeling; to Bridesmaids, two years later, which now literally describes the main characters; to Girls Trip, six years after that, which now describes the entire plot. We’ve compensated with better representation (comedies thankfully aren’t just about white dudes anymore), but concepts have gotten monolithic.
In music, there was a name for this phenomenon: The Loudness War, where audio engineers tried to compress the dynamic range of their recordings to an increasingly extreme degree so that their records would really “pop,” and be heard over the din. Hyper-compressed songs sound “louder.” Articles complaining about the loss of dynamic range were everywhere. It got to the point where one Metallica album, 2008’s Death Magnetic, was so compressed that it caused digital clipping, and people sought out the Rockband videogame version of the recording to restore some of the original range.
With music, the advent of the iPod was partly to blame, with people listening to music on smaller and smaller speakers. In movies, the business is currently in the midst of an era where franchise movies and “branded content” dominate the market, making up the vast majority of movies made and the money made from those movies. In 2018, franchise movies make up eight out of the current top 10. Out of this year’s top 50 highest grossing movies, comedies accounted for just seven (and the biggest of them, Crazy Rich Asians, is more lifestyle porn than laughs). Ten years ago, the number was more than double that, with 15 comedies in the top 50.
“Until the past few years, companies used to think that something like 10 percent was a healthy profit margin for the movie business,” says The Wall Street Journal’s Ben Fritz, whose 2018 book The Fight For The Future Of Movies, traces the origins of the franchise era. “The other thing they thought was it was never going to be stable. Disney has completely upended that. Disney [who own Star Wars and Marvel] is making profits in its film studio alone with a margin of close to 30 percent recently. They’ve been doing that consistently. Nobody thought that was possible before, and of course every other studio is looking at it and they, and more importantly, their bosses at the parent corporations, are saying, ‘Why can’t we do that?'”
“Franchise movies” are seen as safer bets, and are an easy way to project stable, regularly scheduled profits for years to come — just the way investors like. Moviegoers just want one good movie to get them off their couches and into theaters, but a franchise comes with a built-in business plan. And so a movie pitch has become not just a movie pitch, but a sort of pilot episode for a future franchise. So where does that leave wide release comedies?
Mostly it leaves them, like those audio engineers, in a place where it feels like they need to shout to be heard. And you can’t get too complicated when you’re shouting.
I definitely agree with you that “FRANCHISE ALL THE THINGS” doesn’t make a lot of sense for comedies, but I don’t necessarily think “title as poster as plot” is really a bad thing for comedies. I think the whole idea of title brevity plays into the comedy concept. The “joke” is that the title is simple and straightforward yet we know as a comedy that the antics and shenanigans will be much for dramatic and zanier than the simple premise that the title proposes. I mean some classic comedies were kind of that way… “Caddy Shack”, “Police Academy”, “Vacation”, “Trading Places”.
I also think it’s not even the franchising of comedies anymore so much as it is the franchising of comedy actors. I’d consider Will Ferrell a comedy franchise in that people know exactly what to expect with him no matter the plot. The same for Kevin Hart or (now anyways) Ice Cube. In the 90s it was Jim Carrey. It wasn’t really high concept so much as “Will Ferrell as _________” (which I think they always say was the way that Talladega Nights was sold “Will Ferrell as NASCAR driver”). The actor IS the franchise, regardless of plot.
This could also be total crazy lunatic armchair sociologist think piece of me, but could the “title as plot” be stemming from the fact that it’s kind of how audiences are digesting media now? Every YouTube video title blatantly tells you what is going to happen in the simplest ways. Is it because we’re so inundated and flooded with media that we need to be as upfront and basic as possible about the gist of the plot to cut through?
::rips bong::
I dunno man maybe that’s just me.
Yes, I absolutely think that is a factor. We’re much less willing to “take a chance” with our media now.
Shouldn’t the democratization of the film making process mean you can make things more cheaply and distribute them through means other than traditional wide theater releases? I agree I’m certainly not interested in a “Jim Carrey” comedy anymore – I do want to get behind the concept and I’m perfectly willing to pay a reasonable price to see something on my own TV instead of $15 at a theater.
There are probably a ton of talented “indie” comics out there that can both perform and write. With some high quality equipment being much more affordable, why aren’t more independent branches of bigger studios (Fox Searchlight, Focus, etc) getting smaller comedies made and sending them direct to SVOD or TVOD. I know I’ve watched a lot of movies I wouldn’t have seen because they were like $7 on iTunes or I stumbled across them on a streaming service.
Seems to me like the only time big studios really need to be involved is when you build your high concept comedy around genre crossing set pieces a la 21 Jump Street or The Other Guys.
I think this boils down to “easy to get made, hard to get seen.” I talk about even fairly big movies like Popstar or Ingrid or Brigsby Bear and it feels like no one in the general public knows what I’m talking about. Not as many general comedic touchstones anymore. Whether that’s a bad thing depends on your perspective I guess. It’s definitely different now than in the Tommy Boy days.