The first reviews for Coming 2 America are in, and so far, critics are having a good time enjoying the very long-awaited sequel to the 1988 comedy classic starring Eddie Murphy. While there’s definitely some debate over how well the film lives up to the original along with some concerns over the final act, for the most part, the consensus is that Coming 2 America is filled with enough fun that the comedy sequel should entertain audiences when it arrives on Amazon later this week. Adding to that fun are the elaborate costume designs and dance numbers, which almost every critic praised in their review. Not to mention, it’s been a while since Murphy had a chance to show off his comedic chops in an all-out comedy, and Coming 2 America seemingly does it best to remind everyone why Murphy is still the king.

You can check out what the critics are saying about Coming 2 America below:

Vince Mancini, Uproxx:

It’s as much a musical costume party extravaganza as it is movie. It didn’t always make me laugh (though I laughed plenty) but it always made me smile. Above all, everyone seems to be having fun, and not in a needy way. Even when it’s not laugh-out-loud funny Coming 2 America is still fun to look at.

Kristen Baldwin, Entertainment Weekly:

The inevitable third-act wobbliness gives way to a boisterous final blowout that will leave fans giddy. Will Coming 2 America have the legacy of the first film? Probably not. But unlike tying one’s own shoes, it is not an overrated experience.

Frank Scheck, THR:

Much of the film’s fun, though, stems from the celebrity cameos. … There are also visual delights to spare, from the lavish palace setting (actually the Georgia mansion of rapper Rick Ross) to the gorgeously eye-popping costumes by Oscar-winner Ruth E. Carter (Black Panther) to the elaborately choreographed dance numbers.

Johnny Oleksinski, New York Post:

Even with the retreads and overabundance of nostalgia, there’s a lot of joy in seeing so many beloved characters back together. Murphy and Arsenio Hall, who should work far more than he does, are still magic as the My-T-Sharp barbershop guys, the band Sexual Chocolate and the sensual preacher.

Whelan Barzey, Empire:

It’s a colourful, likeable re-spinning, replete with big dance sequences (one bizarrely to Prince’s 1991 banger ‘Gett Off’), a string of cameos, obvious messaging (walk your own path, kids) and gentle skewering of the Black experience, from gentrification to eschewing ideas around primitivism.

Eric Kohn, IndieWire:

Brash, lovable, and doused in irony at every turn, [Eddie Murphy’s] outsized persona remains a singular figure in American comedy, evidently still capable of dominating the screen. “Coming 2 America” doesn’t have to be perfect to succeed at putting him centerstage. All hail the King.

Coming 2 America starts streaming March 5 on Amazon.