Ahead of Sony’s PlayStation 5 and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X and Series S fighting for our precious dollars later this year comes a new documentary about the most famous rivalry in video game history: Sonic vs. Mario.

Based on author Blake J. Harris’ book of the same name, Console Wars looks at the ’90s feud between Nintendo and Sega, when Mario, Luigi, and Peach faced competition from Sega, Tails, and Knuckles. It’s Marvel (Nintendo) vs. DC (Sega). Or better yet, Coke vs. Pepsi, because Coke is superior to Pepsi and Nintendo rules and Sega drools.

I’m sorry, but it’s true. Here’s more.

In 1990, Sega, a fledgling arcade company assembled a team of misfits to take on the greatest video game company in the world, Nintendo. It was a once-in-a-lifetime, no-holds-barred conflict that pit brother against brother, kids against grownups, Sonic against Mario, and uniquely American capitalism against centuries-old Japanese tradition. For the first time ever, the men and women who fought on the front lines for Sega and Nintendo discuss this battle that defined a generation.

Directed by Harris and Jonah Tulis and produced by Seth Rogen (a Sega kid if there ever was one) and Evan Goldberg, Console Wars is set to premiere on CBS All Access on September 23.