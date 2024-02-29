While Warner Bros. hasn’t publicly confirmed that Coyote Vs. Acme has been deleted, a recent earning calls revealed that the studio took a $115 million write-down that is believed to include the Looney Tunes film. The studio has faced intense public and industry-wide backlash for its handling of Coyote Vs. Acme and it’s reportedly disingenuous attempts to shop the film to other studios, so it behooves Warner Bros. to never speak of the movie again.
Well, Will Forte has other plans.
In a passionate, and at times fiery, open letter to the cast and crew of Coyote Vs. Acme, Forte confirmed that the movie will be deleted and he made it clear that he “f**king hates” that it’s happening. However, the comedic actor also made it a point to sing the praises of the Looney Tunes film and all of the hard work that went into it.
According to Forte, the movie was “incredible” and “something so special,” leaving him confused and frustrated over its fate.
To the cast and crew of Coyote vs Acme… pic.twitter.com/UdttuEs9J7
— Will Forte (@OrvilleIV) February 29, 2024
You can read Forte’s statement in its entirety below:
To the Cast and Crew of Coyote Vs. Acme —
I know that a lot of you haven’t gotten a chance to see our movie. And sadly, it’s looking like you never will.
When I first heard that our movie was getting “deleted,” I hadn’t seen it yet. So I was thinking what everyone else must have been thinking: this thing must be a hunk of junk.
But then I saw it.
And it’s incredible.
Super funny throughout, visually stunning, sweet, sincere, and emotionally resonant in a very earned way. As the credits rolled, I just sat there thinking how lucky I was to be a part of something so special. That quickly turned to confusion and frustration. This was the movie they’re not going to release?
Look, when it comes to Hollywood business stuff, I don’t know shit about shit. Even when a movie tests very well (like ours), there’s no guarantee that it’s going to be a hit. And at the end of the day, the people who paid for this movie can obviously do whatever they want with it. It doesn’t mean I have to like it (I f**king hate it). Or agree with it. And it doesn’t mean that this movie is anything less than magnificent.
You would be so proud of it — a movie that should be seen, but won’t. Please know that all the years and years of hard work, dedication and love that you put into this movie shows in every frame.
That’s all folks,
Will Forte
(Via Will Forte on Twitter)