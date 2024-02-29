While Warner Bros. hasn’t publicly confirmed that Coyote Vs. Acme has been deleted, a recent earning calls revealed that the studio took a $115 million write-down that is believed to include the Looney Tunes film. The studio has faced intense public and industry-wide backlash for its handling of Coyote Vs. Acme and it’s reportedly disingenuous attempts to shop the film to other studios, so it behooves Warner Bros. to never speak of the movie again.

Well, Will Forte has other plans.

In a passionate, and at times fiery, open letter to the cast and crew of Coyote Vs. Acme, Forte confirmed that the movie will be deleted and he made it clear that he “f**king hates” that it’s happening. However, the comedic actor also made it a point to sing the praises of the Looney Tunes film and all of the hard work that went into it.

According to Forte, the movie was “incredible” and “something so special,” leaving him confused and frustrated over its fate.

— Will Forte (@OrvilleIV) February 29, 2024

You can read Forte’s statement in its entirety below:

To the Cast and Crew of Coyote Vs. Acme —

I know that a lot of you haven’t gotten a chance to see our movie. And sadly, it’s looking like you never will.