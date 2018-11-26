It’s The Perfect Time For A Cold War Reboot, So Why Is ‘Creed II’ So Apolitical?

MGM

Rocky IV would be a first-ballot inductee into the cheesy Cold War action movie hall of fame, if not the ultimate example of the entire phenomenon. Released in 1985, the year after the red-baiting Ronald Reagan was reelected in a historic landslide, Rocky IV introduced us to Ivan Drago, a massive, cold-eyed Soviet (played by a Swede) who uttered the immortal words “I must break you.”

“Must” was an important word. It wasn’t I “will” break you, or “I can’t wait to break you,” Drago’s personal desire in this matter was irrelevant. He was the product, we were told, of a totalitarian system, virtually grown in a lab for the sole purpose of breaking people. He must break or be replaced, by a different cog in the Soviet machine. After Drago killed Apollo Creed in the ring, Rocky trained to avenge his friend, but he did it old school. While Drago was being injected and prodded, monitored round the clock by the USSR’s best scientists like a smooth, blond lab rat, Rocky was out in the woods, shadow boxing tree stumps and slugging out deer. Rocky trained with friends and family, out of a desire to avenge a friend. When Rocky ultimately won, it represented the triumph of the individual over the system. Rocky IV told us heart and people who cared about you counted more than cold, centralized planning. It lionized the unconquerable human spirit and all of that.

In victory, Rocky didn’t gloat. Instead, he delivered a paean to reconciliation, uttering the film’s other immortal lines: “If I can change… and you can change… we all can change!”

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The speech was so damn good even Gorbachev stood up and cheered. The crowd went wild. Soviet fans even waved the Stars and Stripes in appreciation (where did they get that??). It was all the optimism of Perestroika distilled into 30 seconds of brilliantly absurd film. The “change” in question presumably meant the change from enemies to friends. (“Better us killin’ each other in the ring than 20 million of us killing each other out there” as Rocky put it).