‘Creed’ Is The Best ‘Rocky’ Movie Since The Original ’Rocky’

Have you watched the original Rocky lately? It’s kind of remarkable just how great that movie is and how different it is from the other Rocky movies. We all know it won an Academy Award for Best Picture, but I feel that’s just some piece of information we all know is true, but don’t spend a lot of time thinking about why. I mean, Rocky beat All The President’s Men, Taxi Driver, and Network — cases could be made for all of these movies, but this isn’t a, “How in the world did Rocky win?” situation: Rocky absolutely deserves to be in the conversation with those other films.
Imagine there were a Taxi Driver 4. In Taxi Driver 4, after a drug deal gone wrong, Iris Steensma is critically injured, so Travis Bickle travels to the Soviet Union to wreck havoc on the men who injured Iris. This leads to the famous exchange, “You talking to me, comrade? You talking to me? Well, dasvidaniya, punk!” At the end of the movie, Travis Bickle ends the Cold War. Now, I wrote all that as something preposterous, but part of me thinks this would be immensely entertaining. But if someone told you the plot of Rocky IV in 1976, it would sound just as ludicrous. In Rocky, Rocky Balboa is a streetwise punk who breaks people’s thumbs for extra cash. In Rocky IV, Rocky Balboa owns a talking robot.
No matter how much we might like the Rocky franchise, the sequels still dilute how we perceive the original. The last act of Rocky II is great, but the rest of the movie is a bit of a slog. I loved Rocky III as a child – hey. Mr. T and Hulk Hogan – but it doesn’t really hold up when watching as an adult. Rocky IV is insanely entertaining, but it’s a different genre. Rocky V is terrible. And Rocky Balboa is nice enough, in a, “Well, at least the last Rocky movie isn’t Rocky V,” kind of way.
This brings us to Creed, hands down the best Rocky movie since the original and a film that should legitimately be in the Academy Award conversation, just like the original Rocky. When I’ve told people how good this movie is, I’m met with shock. This is because people aren’t remembering Rocky, they are remembering the Rocky franchise. This is understandable, but that mindset has to be tweaked for Creed.
It’s kind of amazing that no one else has tried to make a movie about the son of Apollo Creed (played by Carl Weathers in the first four Rocky films) until now. It’s good that a director like Ryan Coogler (who directed the terrific Fruitvale Station) got on board. And it’s fortunate that a no-brainer movie like Creed was still around for someone like Coogler — a director who knows what he’s doing and knows these characters — to make
Agree with those assessments on all the ‘Rocky’ flicks. I wake up each morning and wonder, “why was Rocky V ever made?”
In order (minus Creed)…
1. Rocky
2. Rocky IV
3. Rocky Balboa
4. Rocky III
5. Rocky II
6. Plan 9 From Outer Space
I’ve learned to appreciate Rocky V, in all its superb awfulness.
Besides, there’s worse Part V sequels out there that are more deserving of your disdain: A Good Day To Die Hard, Friday The 13th Part 5, and Police Academy 5 – Assignment Miami Beach.
@BurnsyFan66 Respect. I can get behind that (with that lens). And hey, Richard Gant is spectacular in this one.
[www.youtube.com]
And ho-ly was A Good Day To Die Hard bad. I can typically support McClane through anything, but not that travesty…
That was the best scene! “You knock him down… why don’t you try knocking me down now!”
I hope Creed ends with Wallace showing up at the old folks home and left hooking Rocky right out of his wheelchair!! Wallace ain’t nobody’s clone! He wants his respect!!
@BurnsyFan66 It’s pretty great. It’d be revenge because he never got that lawsuit he was always yapping about…
[www.youtube.com]
“Touch Me And I’ll Sue”
See, you’re getting it, you just gotta look thru the garbage and focus on the good parts!
Like the best closing credits montage/song ever!!!…
[youtu.be]
@BurnsyFan66 Wow. Nicely done. I don’t know whether to laugh, cry or cheer for those credits.
Do all those things! The only thing that would make the credits more inspiring is if Frank Stallone sang it himself!
Funny story… as a kid, I was woken up to screams and cheers from my older subs in the living room. I run out and they were watching the end of Rocky V.
They rewound it and made me watch. I spent the next few wks telling kids at school, “Come on pug… touch me and I’ll sue!”.
I didn’t even know what “sue” meant.
@BurnsyFan66 Nice! Really hope you had the massive fur coat when all that went down…
“Get him dad, he took my room!” Makes me cringe every single time I see V. I liked the intention of V, it just wasn’t executed well.
You guys seriously need to check out both the ‘workprint’ versioon of the movie, allong with the fan edit called ‘the 80’s remix’. Both versions are leaps and bounds better than the theatrical. The workprint has deleted scenes (some of which should’ve stayed in, and some that were rightfully cut), and the 80’s remix removes not only all the bad stuff no one likes, as well continuity errors, but the soundtrack is completely re-done. Gone is the terribly dated early 90’s techno-tronic stuff, and it’s replaced with good ol’ 80’s AOR rock, as as a Rocky sequel should have.
@El Superbeasto Yeah, I definitely am ok with the (very) basic storyline of V, but the screenplay and acting are just so so greatly bad.
In keeping with the Burnsy fan theory we must also remember that Attack of the Clones was technically the 5th Star Wars movie made, and was the only thing I’ve seen that was legitimately worse than the Star Wars Christmas Special.
@josh wilkinson You couldn’t be more right on that one…
[media.giphy.com]
I was sorely disappointed Rocky VII wasn’t called Adrian’s Revenge.
Um, Rocky 4 is the greatest movie ever made.
+1
Maybe he can change. Everybody can, right?
My favorite movie ever. And if anyone challenges me otherwise, then we’ll do inverted sit ups and then climb a snow mountain.
Yeah I’m sorry but there is absolutely no way Creed is better than Rocky 4. That would mean that Creed was like a top 5 movie of all time, and obviously that is not true.
Hey guys, have a listeen too this, and tell me if this sounds familiar. If the intro is too long for ya, skip ahead to about the 1:30 mark. I think you’ll all love it.
[www.youtube.com]
I’ll also just leave this here…
[www.youtube.com]
@JamesonGBrown
Rocky training montages are movie masterpieces.
I too will fight anyone to the death if they ever spoke ill will against Rocky IV, true masterpiece!
@JamesonGBrown You are doing the lords work, now I feel like pumping iron and running up a god damn hill because of that!
[www.reactiongifs.com]
@DSC They really are. Sometimes when I have a bad day, I come home, put on my sweater, make some tea and blare a selection of these montages. Really sets a relaxing tone to the evening.
@Mr. JL Thank you! It’s the kind of movie that needs to just be shouted from a mountain top. Oh wait…
[www.youtube.com]
I had free passes to see it a few weeks back…I passed because it was a 45 minute drive and I couldn’t find anyone to go with. Now I’m disappointed I didn’t make the trek alone. Can’t wait to see this.
You guys are crazy. Rocky IV is great, but it’s great for its ridiculousness. Rocky III is legit. Rocky IV is 90% music montage, Rocky III is a fantastic story beginning to end. I still love Rocky IV, but III is just a step above
@DeadMeat Still like Rocky IV over III, but I do like the story of III a little bit more (Rocky and his demons and whatnot). IV is absurd entertainment like you said. Like we have here…
[www.youtube.com]
30% montage. Someone did the math.
[stevemccutchen.wordpress.com]
I was looking forward to this movie anyway but you’ve now gotten me to another level.
Rocky IV is one of the, if not the, best Hollywood-made ‘Cold War’ film ever made. But in terms of the Rocky franchise, the first film is, by far, the actual best movie.
@Iron Mike Sharpie I think the script was so good because Stallone write like 19 other screenplays and then spit this one out when he was dog tired and it turned out to be amazing.
Red Dawn is the best Cold War movie.
But Rocky IV is close! It’d be the best, if at the end, he pulled out an AK-47, screamed “we’ll never chaaaaange!!”, and blew Drago away!
@BurnsyFan66 Haha, I could see that being a South Park take on it.
When I saw Rocky 4 at the movies last spring, it was an entire “Cold War movie” themed month. “Red Dawn”, “Hunt For the Red October”, “Dr. Strangelove”, and…..Rocky 4. Save the BEST for last.
I think Rocky Balboa was a hell of a lot better than “thank god the franchise doesn’t end with V.”
I’d rank Balboa as easily the second best Rocky movie behind the original.
Very excited for Creed.
Exactly what Corey said.
@Corey I remember being so so shocked at how good Balboa was. Honestly, going into it, I was not looking forward to it AT ALL. Walked out feeling prettttty sheepish.
I dunno, the first 4 Rocky movies progress nicely. Yes, if you were to describe the plot of Rocky 4 to someone right after seeing Rocky 1, it would sound nuts, but when you watch and follow the series, it makes sense. And really it’s not like he ends the cold war, his buddy died while fighting Russia’s champ in a fight that had a political purpose behind it. So Rocky went over there for a rematch and to train and eventually won the crowd over. To me, its a bit like the miracle on ice, not that Russia was suddenly cheering the American team, but the Russia/US rivalry certainly existed.
Also, Rocky’s life getting crazier and crazier to the point where he lives in a mansion and owns a robot isn’t all that nuts. We live in a world where Mike Tyson learned boxing in prison and grew up to own several tigers and now has a cartoon show. Rocky’s life is relatively tame compared to Tyson’s.
@MixMasterFestus Good point on the lifestyle he had. Agree that that is surprisingly spot on with fighters like Mayweather, Tyson etc.
Rocky 4 is my favorite movie ever. So glad i saw it in theaters….last spring in a theater that plays old movies. Oh and i wore my vintage adidas boxing boots like sly wore, complete with the tube socks lol.
@Vice4Life Remember you saying this on another thread at some point. And remember how awesome it was. A+ for that effort.
I like the progression, regression patterns in Rocky’s intelligence throughout the series. In I he’s a little slow, in II he’s full-blown retarded, in III he’s a genius, in IV he’s kind of smart, but a little dumb, in V he’s really dumb again, and in Balboa, he’s an even balance of smart and dumb. It’s like between some of the sequels, Rocky took some community college classes.
Balboa did a pretty decent job of portraying someone that age realistically: really washed up, body worn down and just seen some sh*t. And hey, the worn down Rocky = the best Rocky.
Hey Mike, that was Paulie’s robot not Rocky’s. It was a birthday gift.
Thanks for getting me pumped for Creed!
One day, I will have a friend named Paulie. And on the glorious occassion of his birth, i will cross an item off my bucket list.
And now, for some Rocky 4 training montage tributes:
[www.youtube.com]
+100
[soundcloud.com]
[www.youtube.com]
[www.youtube.com]
And I’ll close this out with what I believe is not only the greatest Rocky tribute ever made, but probably one of the greatest music videos ever made:
[www.youtube.com]
@Vice4Life Good god man you have done it, the music, the montages, fuck it’s just…..
[www.reactiongifs.com]
@Vice4Life These are all quite lovely.
Since you guys are loving these, here’s some more:
[www.youtube.com]
[www.youtube.com]
[www.youtube.com]
[www.youtube.com]
@Vice4Life I think you are completing my life right now with these…
Also, I am HOPING you like Dynatron…
[www.youtube.com]
love me some Dyna. I’ve been following the New-retrowave scene for over 4 1/2 years now. Dynatron is in a sun-genre of New-retrowave called “Darksynth”. Music that sounds like the movie score to a late 70’s to early 80’s sci-fi or horro movie (John Carpenters music in his film being the standard of which all these artists draw from). So if you like Dyna, check out any and all of the following: Powerglove, Python Blue, Perturbator, Protector 101, and MegaDrive.