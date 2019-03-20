Please Don’t Overlook Damon Herriman As Charles Manson In Tarantino’s ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ Trailer

As you’re likely already aware, the teaser trailer for Quentin Tarantino’s ninth movie, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, dropped this morning. Given that this is a truly star-studded cast that will help weave a Pulp Fiction-esque tapestry of the 1969 events leading up to the infamous Charles Manson murders, it’s only natural that most folks are zeroing in on the biggest names, including Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Margot Robbie, who all feature prominently in the revealed footage. Al Pacino, Timothy Olyphant, and Scoot McNairy are also in this presumed epic, and the movie will see Luke Perry’s final appearance on the silver screen. However, we really shouldn’t neglect a very brief flash of Damon Herriman, the film’s madman Manson who also brought us Justified‘s beloved Dewey Crowe, nestled between title cards toward the end.

