Dan Aykroyd Still Wants To Make A ‘More Conventional’ Ghostbusters Sequel

For years, Ghostbusters fans had to put up with Dan Aykroyd making pronouncements about the franchise that he, apparently, never bothered to run by anybody else. He’d tell us there was a Ghostbusters 3 script, Bill Murray was on board, all the ducks were in a row and the movie was definitely a real thing. Then, nothing would happen. It was painful. Then out of nowhere, Paul Feig was put in charge, Ghostbusters 3 had an all-female cast and most assumed that Aykroyd had been quietly shuffled off to the Ghostbuster retirement home.

Well, the reality is, Aykroyd is still involved with the franchise, and he still has designs on bringing the Ghostbusters movie he was toiling on unsuccessfully for decades to fruition. Here’s what Aykroyd had to say about his version of Ghostbusters in a recent radio interview:

“I’ve written, well, there’s three drafts of the old concept that exists. And we’re going to be able to salvage some of it and use it. Yeah, we’re gonna be able to use it some day. Let’s get this one made and that will reinvigorate the franchise and then we’ll go on to maybe doing a more conventional third sequel as we were planning and another idea I have for it.”

That said, Aykroyd is still a big supporter of Feig’s Ghostbusters movie…

“I can tell you, as the originator, I’m very happy with what Feig’s done. It’s very tasteful. And [Ghostbusters] needed a reworking. The thing needed a new engine. You know? It needed new exhaust. It needed new steering. And this is what we’re getting. The real reality in fact of the third movie with this tremendous cast of women, Melissa McCarthy, Kate McKinnon, Leslie Jones and Kristen Wiig. I’ve got three daughters, so I’m all for female empowerment.”

There you have it. If the all-female Ghostbusters is ruining your life, you can still hold out faint hope that Aykroyd will make his old man version some day.

