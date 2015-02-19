Dan Aykroyd Still Wants To Make A ‘More Conventional’ Ghostbusters Sequel

For years, Ghostbusters fans had to put up with Dan Aykroyd making pronouncements about the franchise that he, apparently, never bothered to run by anybody else. He’d tell us there was a Ghostbusters 3 script, Bill Murray was on board, all the ducks were in a row and the movie was definitely a real thing. Then, nothing would happen. It was painful. Then out of nowhere, Paul Feig was put in charge, Ghostbusters 3 had an all-female cast and most assumed that Aykroyd had been quietly shuffled off to the Ghostbuster retirement home.
Well, the reality is, Aykroyd is still involved with the franchise, and he still has designs on bringing the Ghostbusters movie he was toiling on unsuccessfully for decades to fruition. Here’s what Aykroyd had to say about his version of Ghostbusters in a recent radio interview:
“I’ve written, well, there’s three drafts of the old concept that exists. And we’re going to be able to salvage some of it and use it. Yeah, we’re gonna be able to use it some day. Let’s get this one made and that will reinvigorate the franchise and then we’ll go on to maybe doing a more conventional third sequel as we were planning and another idea I have for it.”
That said, Aykroyd is still a big supporter of Feig’s Ghostbusters movie…
“I can tell you, as the originator, I’m very happy with what Feig’s done. It’s very tasteful. And [Ghostbusters] needed a reworking. The thing needed a new engine. You know? It needed new exhaust. It needed new steering. And this is what we’re getting.
The real reality in fact of the third movie with this tremendous cast of women, Melissa McCarthy, Kate McKinnon, Leslie Jones and Kristen Wiig. I’ve got three daughters, so I’m all for female empowerment.”
There you have it. If the all-female Ghostbusters is ruining your life, you can still hold out faint hope that Aykroyd will make his old man version some day.
Via /Film
He said it on Ron & Fez, SiriusXM satellite radio. name the source . the only source you ever name is Howard.
Wah wah… He said the same on Stern!
If you saw him at SNL40, you’d know his ghostbusting days are behind him.
As are his Blues Brothers days. It hurt to see Jim Belushi half-ass that performance.
Both of them half-assed that performance, that was a painful thing to watch.
Let it go already, dan. Just… let it go.
To my experience, the people who are upset with the new Ghostbusters aren’t upset because it’s all females. They are upset that they are bastardizing the name Ghostbusters by making one with a different writer, different director, and different actors. This is the case of a studio using an existing property as a cash grab. When they do that to Conan and RoboCop and Total Recall I just shake my head and move on with life. I’m just not going to watch it. But Ghostbusters is on another level, it’s a God damn masterpiece. Leave it the hell alone. What’s next, a remake of Godfather? A remake of Back to the Future?
Also, the “female empowerment” angle is great. I just find it a little suspect when the movie is coming out of a studio run by a man, has a male director and writer, the “funny” women were cast by a man, and the movie is based of an existing property created and made popular primarily by men. I guess I’m just missing all the empowerment going on.
Don’t even joke about Back To The Future.
The original was fun because initially, they didn’t have a fucking clue what to do half the time, they became more competent and won the day. With the new one, I see it as It’s been 25 years, maybe Dan Aykroyd plays like the old, grizzled “police chief” style leader of a new Ghostbusters squad, and the reason that there is an all female crew is that women are more “in-tune” with the afterlife or some shit. In this new incarnation, the equipment is sleeker, more advanced and these women are trained and really good at their jobs, but then things start to go awry as new entities are screwing with their “connection” with the afterlife. That’s where the humor comes into play. They have to go back to the old tech and this well oiled machine and tripping over each other trying to save the day. If it’s done smart, they don’t have to fall back on too much physical humor.
I’d like to see Winston as the last survivor, with the movie opening as he tells the story of the last job that ended the Ghostbusters 20 years prior to whomever the new lead is. The key here to rope in the audience: the flashback is animated like a Real Ghostbusters cartoon.
Or they can play a two-hour long special of the Ghostbusters cartoon and call it a day.