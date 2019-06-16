Sony Pictures

About a month after the Bond 25 production officially announced the start of production with an introduction to its star-studded cast, including Oscar-winner Rami Malek, James Bond actor Daniel Craig injured his ankle while filming a stunt. The filmmakers later insisted that he was alright and would be undergoing surgery and that production would continue without further delay. To prove their point, the movie’s official Twitter account released a new photo of Craig working out while wearing a cast.

As noted by Entertainment Weekly, the black-and-white photo and its accompanying message were published midday on Saturday. “Daniel Craig hitting the gym hard at Pinewood Studios, prepping for shooting next week!” read the caption.

Along with Craig and Malek, the yet-untitled Bond 25 also stars Dali Benssalah, Billy Magnussen, Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch and David Dencik. Cary Fukunaga, who directed Beasts of No Nation, the first season of True Detective and Netflix’s Maniac mini-series, is helming the project following the departure of initial director Danny Boyle. The script has undergone multiple rewrites, though interestingly enough, Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge was brought onboard to punch up the dialogue.

Bond 25 is still on track (supposedly) for an April 8th, 2020 theatrical release. We’ll see how that goes as the production continues.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)