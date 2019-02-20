Universal Pictures

One of the best things the makers of the Marvel juggernaut and Best Picture nominee Black Panther could do with their clout is make a movie about the actual Black Panthers. And so they are: Deadline reports that director Ryan Coogler is producing Jesus Was My Homeboy, which may wind up starring his Black Panther co-antagonist Daniel Kaluuya as activist Fred Hampton, who was murdered by the pigs.

Also in talks to join the film is Lakeith Stanfield, of Sorry to Bother You and Atlanta. If the deals go through, Stanfield will play William O’Neal, the FBI informant who infiltrated the Illinois chapter of the Black Panther Party, of which Hampton was the chairman.