Daniel Kaluuya May Play Black Panther Fred Hampton For Producer Ryan Coogler

02.19.19 1 hour ago

Universal Pictures

One of the best things the makers of the Marvel juggernaut and Best Picture nominee Black Panther could do with their clout is make a movie about the actual Black Panthers. And so they are: Deadline reports that director Ryan Coogler is producing Jesus Was My Homeboy, which may wind up starring his Black Panther co-antagonist Daniel Kaluuya as activist Fred Hampton, who was murdered by the pigs.

Also in talks to join the film is Lakeith Stanfield, of Sorry to Bother You and Atlanta. If the deals go through, Stanfield will play William O’Neal, the FBI informant who infiltrated the Illinois chapter of the Black Panther Party, of which Hampton was the chairman.

Around The Web

TAGSDANIEL KALUUYALakeith StanfieldRYAN COOGLER

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.19.19 8 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

02.19.19 17 hours ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.15.19 4 days ago
The Best Cult Podcasts Worth Listening To Right Now

The Best Cult Podcasts Worth Listening To Right Now

02.15.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.12.19 1 week ago
The Best Weed-Related Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

The Best Weed-Related Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

02.12.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP