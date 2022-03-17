Daniel Radcliffe honestly did HBO a huge favor when he returned for the Harry Potter 20th anniversary special earlier this year. Despite being in the blockbuster franchise, Radcliffe has remained relatively distant from the role he took when he was a child, probably because he is a much better actor now, or maybe because he gets embarrassed watching his teenage self on film.

Whatever the reason, Radcliffe still gets asked about Potter years later, and he very politely answers the question, which almost always includes him saying he doesn’t want to be included in any more Potter movies.

While promoting his new movie The Lost City alongside co-stars Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock, Radcliffe was inevitably asked if he would ever want to revisit the world, as there were rumors about a potential film adaptation of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. He gave a pretty solid answer:

This isn’t the answer that anybody’s going to want, but I think I was so able to go back and enjoy it because it’s not a part of my day-to-day life anymore. I’m getting to a point where I feel like I made it out of Potter OK and I’m really happy with where I am now, and to go back would be such a massive change to my life. I’m never going to say never, but the Star Wars guys had like 30, 40 years before they went back. For me, it’s only been 10. It’s not something I’m really interested in doing right now.

This is a good point, as Radcliffe is still starring in some pretty well-known films (and cult classics) so he doesn’t need Potter as much as the fans want him to. Still, it’s clear that the franchise is still a huge part of his life, so perhaps we will get a Cursed Child live-action film in a decade or two.

Also of note is that Radcliffe believes Tatum’s upcoming movie Pussy Island has the “best title.” This man will be a brilliant Weird Al.