Danny DeVito Is A Fan Of Colin Farrell Playing The Penguin In ‘The Batman’

The nominees for Best Supporting Actor at the 65th Academy Awards were Gene Hackman, Jaye Davidson, Jack Nicholson, Al Pacino, and David Paymer. Wait. That can’t be right. I must have looked at the wrong page, because there’s no way the Academy would have left out Danny DeVito for his snarling, disgusting performance in Batman Returns. They did? Ban the Oscars. Heath Ledger was the first actor in a comic book movie to win an Academy Award, but he should have been second, after DeVito.

I mean.

Now that’s commitment. Anyway, DeVito was recently asked for his thoughts on the Penguin returning to the big-screen in Matt Reeves’ The Batman, this time played by Colin Farrell. He was unsurprisingly supportive (they were in Tim Burton’s Dumbo together). “Colin’s a great actor. He’s a good friend of mine. I’ve known him for many years and I think he’s going to do a great job as the Penguin,” DeVito told ScreenRant while promoting Jumanji: The Next Level. “It’s going to be really interesting to see his take on it.” Probably not “penguin funeral march” interesting, though.

The Batman, which also stars Robert Pattinson as Batman, Paul Dano as the Riddler, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, and Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon, opens on June 25, 2021.

(Via ScreenRant)