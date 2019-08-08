Old El Paso

Some actors are heroes on-screen and -off. Though he often plays villains, or at least anti-heroes, in real life Danny Trejo is definitely a hero. According to ABC 7 in Los Angeles (via The Hollywood Reporter), the longtime character actor, scene-stealer, and Machete series leading man — as well as taco artist — rescued a special needs child from a car accident.

The actor happened to be driving around the San Fernando section of LA on Wednesday night when he witnessed two cars colliding. One of the vehicles was overturned, and inside was a young boy, strapped into his seat, hanging upside down.

Trejo got out of his car and, with another bystander, came to the rescue. Trejo reportedly crawled inside the overturned vehicle, but was unable to undo the child’s buckle. The other bystander, a young woman, entered from the other side, was able to get the buckle loose, and the two were able to bring the endangered child to safety.