Dave Bautista may no longer be a professional wrestler with the WWE, but that’s just fine since his acting career has really taken off. From the hugely successful Guardians of the Galaxy franchise at Marvel (and Disney) to action comedies like the upcoming Stuber with Kumail Nanjiani, the 50-year-old performer is keeping himself quite busy. Should the Fast and Furious franchise ever come knocking on his door, however, Bautista won’t answer it. That’s because, as he told his followers on Twitter, he doesn’t think they’re any good.

As pointed out by IndieWire, with the news of John Cena’s casting in the main franchise (presumably to replace Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who has his own spin-off now) could very well lay the groundwork for Bautista’s involvement. After all, he’s yet another wrestler-turned-actor. However, he didn’t take to the fan casting’s suggestion that he play the villain to Cena and Johnson’s characters. “Thank you for your consideration,” he tweeted with a couple of vomit emojis. The tweet also included a hashtag that spelled out, “I’d rather do good films.”

As of this writing, neither Johnson nor Cena have publicly responded to Bautista’s comment on social media. And to be honest, they probably won’t. Considering the sheer amount of drama that Johnson’s ongoing feud with Vin Diesel has drummed up, both online and apparently on set, he probably isn’t interested in taking up a new fight with another actor.

