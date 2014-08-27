No Jokes Allowed: Warner And DC Comics Reportedly Hate Laughter, Joy

According to Drew McWeeny at Hitfix, Warner Bros. has handed down an edict to the makers of DC Comic book films:
“No jokes.”
This has, of course, not been confirmed by anyone at Warner Bros. or DC, because that would be a silly thing to expect them to cop to.
I’m going to go out on a limb and say that when a joke-riddled film like Guardians of the Galaxy — based on a comic book franchise that no one outside the comic book reading world has heard of — is sprinting its way to being the most successful movie of the year, Warner Bros. saying “…but we think superheroes are SERIOUS BUSINESS and don’t truck with that sort of Marvel tomfoolery” seems like lunacy.
McWeeny speculates if this mandate is true, then it’s in response to Green Lantern being “jokey” and not performing as well as could be expected from a superhero movie. (That’s my polite way of saying it fell flat on its green glowing ass.) It could possibly actually be that it flopped because no one but the fanboysiest of fanboys thinks Green Lantern is anything other than boring. (He’s boring, guys. Let it go. Ryan Reynolds couldn’t save him and we lost out on a Deadpool movie because of it, let’s just move on.)
No, wait, let’s not move on. Let’s look at the numbers of the DC Animated films, because it’s a pretty good barometer of what fans of all ages find interesting and will spend money on. Out of the twenty-one feature-length animated films that have been released so far, here are the top five, in terms of money: Superman: Doomsday, Superman / Batman: Public Enemies, Batman: Gotham Knight, Superman / Batman: Apocalypse, and Wonder Woman.
The two Green Lantern movies and the Justice League movies way underperformed those top five. The slap in the face is that after the Wonder Woman film was released, it was declared a failure and no other Wonder Woman or female-led films were produced. Clearly the general superhero movie-watching public care about the Amazon more than the dude who can make his fist into a bigger, greener fist, or am I just taking crazy pills? So maybe instead of making that film they should have made a freaking Wonder Woman movie already.
DC seems to be in this echo chamber where they just keep shouting stupid ideas at one another and the louder it gets the more they’re like “YES HIRE ZACK SNYDER AGAIN.” They’re honestly just bumming me out at this point. “No jokes” is right.
Even if this isn’t true, its believability is pretty damning of Warner and DC.
/\ Probably the most accurate comment on the internet.
DC is getting so far up it’s own ass with this shit. I love a grim-dark comic book movie as much as the next guy, but not everything has to be serious and not everything has to be funny. Just let the writers naturally find a balance.
It’s believable if you assume they’re NOT looking at Marvel and are just looking at themselves.
Dark Knight (no jokes) = good
Green Lantern (jokes) = bad
Like the rest of us, I assume they’re trying hard to forget about Man of Steel.
Yeah, this would be a ridiculous idea after the success of Guardians of the Galaxy.
Dark Knight had some jokes. IM NOT WEARING HOCKEY PAAAAAAAAAAAds…
They’re trying to play catch up with Marvel, and they’re cutting corners. Superman should have been teased in the Batman movies. Batman should have been teased in the Superman movies. Green Lantern should never have been made. Nobody gives a shit about boring ass Hal Jordan.
I was going to say, being serious made them billions of dollars, being less serious stuck them with a movie home video revenue is still paying off. They’re going to be serious.
@Dan Seitz
Dark works for Batman because Batman is a dark character. Green Lantern, Superman, Wonder Woman, and Aquaman aren’t dark characters.
@Kungjitsu The gross of “Man Of Steel” disagrees with you. And I’d like to point out that movie made two thirds of its money in the US AFTER it’s opening weekend. That means people went out and told other people “This movie is really good! You should go see it!” and that actually stuck. So DC’s got pretty good reason to stay serious.
Except some of the best parts of The Dark Knight were funny. Dark, disturbed, funny, but funny nonetheless. Just because most of the Joker’s “comedy” ended with someone being dead, doesn’t mean it wasn’t funny.
I remember laughing out loud multiple times during the dressed-as-a-nurse sequence. The pencil trick. Him stumbling around after the car crash. The guy getting shocked when trying to remove batman’s mask. The “don’t start with the head” thing.
Then I could just be completely twisted.
Now Rises… that shit was 0% comedy and I’d consider it the least entertaining and re-watchable film of the series. Bane had no sense of humor. Even Ras got a few good jabs in at Bruce in Begins.
@Dan Seitz
Why is Green Lantern the benchmark? Man of Steel made less money than all three of Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man movies. It made less money than the first three Transformers movies, and it’s a matter of time until the 4th one catches it. It made less money than each of the Star Wars prequels. And all of those are without adjusting for inflation. The first two Spider-Man movies are the only ones I mentioned that even had a coherent script. Michael Bay and George Lucas just threw shit and the wall and went flashy-flashy splosion-splosion, and way outperformed the most iconic superhero ever. It’s fucking Superman. Anything less than the biggest box office ever is a failure.
If Superman is dark and willing to kill somebody with his bare hands, where’s the conflict between him and Batman?
@Kungjitsu Because none of those franchises are something Warner Bros. owns. A better comparison is “Superman Returns.”
@Dan Seitz
That kind of thinking is why no one under the age 35 knows who Bugs Bunny is. And it’s why these movies, no matter how much money they make, are probably going to suck.
“Dark Knight (no jokes)”
are you serious?
That Joker making the pencil disappear was funny as hell.
@Kungjitsu “If Superman is dark and willing to kill somebody with his bare hands, where’s the conflict between him and Batman?”
I believe you answered your own question. Batman’s not killing anyone.
I enjoyed Man of Steel.
The biggest laugh i got from The Dark Knight was when Michael Jai White’s character asked if The Joker could steal from them and get away with it and the Joker just nonchalantly said “yes”. I burst out laughing.
By my calculations we still have 2 more years to go before the grim DC Comics movies of the recent past finally balance out all the “jokes” in the Sixties “Batman” TV series.
After that, it’s a clean slate.
Green Lantern is cool. It’s Ryan Reynolds who needs to stop being miscast as a leading man.
You can make a good GL movie, even with Hal Jordan in the lead. First Flight, the 1st animated GL movie, did just that. It is just the live-action movie was an abomination with CG up the ass and Ryan Reynolds.
No he isn’t cool, and no, a good GL cannot be made. Ryan Reynolds needs a new agent.
@Feklhr you are entitled to your opinion about GL being cool. However, you are wrong in that a good GL movie can never be made. It all depends on execution. Look at My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic
When they do re-introduce the Green Lantern concept, they should keep Strong as Sinestro. He was the only good thing about that.
They realized they don’t need jokes in this movie because DC films are the joke.
Green Lantern’s failure had NOTHING to do with large swaths of the movie being Ryan Reynolds’ disembodied head floating through CGI cartoon land and the main villain was a yellow energy vagina with teeth.
And that it was a generic, paint by numbers origin story with really bad CGI thrown in the audience’s face.
Nothing to do with any of that.
Green Lantern is actually one of my favorites (well, all of them besides Hal, who is pretty much a huge most of the time) and I could barely stand any of the movies because they made them really bland.
If they did something which stopped focusing on Hal, switched the main human GL to Kyle or John or just focused on the Corps as a whole they could really get a lot of humor and heart, as well as the Space Opera elements, that Guardians of the Galaxy captured.
I feel the same way.
DC’s problem is that, with the exception of Batman, their classic characters are flat.
Good writers and directors can fix that if the bosses don’t choke the life out of the movie.
Batman is actually pretty flat too. He just has the best villians in comics to play off of.
What was the best part of Batman and Robin with Dick Grayson and Damian? The fact that Grayson wasn’t Bruce Wayne and had a sense of humor. It’s not some mystery, it’s in your damn source material.
Greatest Batman ever.
Fuck this is going to be a long two years.
Not a Green Lantern fan but if you watched Green Lantern First Flight and Green Lantern The Animated Series it might change your mind about the character. The TAS was really good and really had me interested in the character, along with jokes and serious stuff in it. They only got canceled because not enough toys were sold because all the stores still had Green Lantern movie toys and no one bought those. Yeah it sucks for that.
Anyway I feel DC is trying way to hard to not follow the Marvel code on making movies, and are counting on christopher nolan formula to keep working again. Just when you make a superhero movie too serious it makes it hard for most parents to take their kids to go see the movie, I mean I couldn’t take my 7 year old cousin to any of the batman movies because of the dark tones and not wanting to explain to a kid what the joker did to gamble in the dark knight returns. idk, also these animated movies when I show a friend these DC animated movies most would say “oh its a kids film” but after they watch it most of the responses where like wow these are more adult.
I think they also forget that another thing that is keeping the spiderman films and also the marvel films going besides making box office money is also the merchandise and kids. I hate to say it because I hate it but look how many kind of toys they make vs all the dc toys? hard to sell kids these kind of toys from dc when they are serious and that a few kids haven’t seen it.
1) This whole thing is probably way overblown. They just don’t want to be Marvel and be self referential and as silly, which is fine.
2) Did you see Man of Steel? It had a couple jokes, they just probably want the same tone.
3) I’m *so* tired of all the DCU hat before we really see anything. Let the fucking movies come out first.
You are among comics nerds, and it’s a shibboleth among them that DC Does Nothing Right Whatsoever. You think it’s bad now, imagine what it was like in the ’90s, where DC was expanding into non-superhero comics and Marvel’s creative output largely amounts to armpit farts.
You’re correct, Man of Steel did have a few jokes. I guess that is lost on some people because of all the CGI destruction to the city and Kal-El killing General Zod.
A Shazam is coming out in a couple of years. I think that is a movie that should also have some jokes. I think the Rock’s natural charisma would help in that regard.
Do you see him as Shazam or Black Adam? I kinda want to see him as Black Adam to wash that Scorpion King taste out of my mouth.
I think the Rock can play either role well. But if he plays Shazam, there is a better chance of him returning in other DC movies, like a Justice League movie. So for that reason, I would like for him to be Shazam.
I think the Rock is in the Ryan Reynolds boat where he is a funny, charming, charismatic actor who gets miscast a lot.
I’d much rather see him as Captain Marvel (assuming his alter ego is a per-pubescent boy) because that will give him more opportunity to show off his comedy chops. If DC doesn’t screw it up and try to make it all dark and gritty.
I have no problem with them being serious. I watch Marvel and it’s good, I like the jokes, I like the humor, no problem. I also like DC for the darkness and seriousness of it. I believe they can co-exist and both be successful.
They are going to follow the Fox “Wolverine in everything” mold and make all their movies include Batman
Green Lantern flopped because of the weak villains.
There goes my hopes at a Plastic Man movie!
Yes everyone, keep saying Green Lantern is a boring character and thus, it is impossible to make an interesting movie about him. If you keep saying it, it might be true. Nevermind that Marvel has taken a whole cast of boring-ass characters and still made highly entertaining movies out of them, thereby proving that it can be done.
I agree. If Marvel can take a caricature from a War Bonds poster and make a couple of kick ass movies featuring the Aryan wet dream, Hal Jordan shouldn’t be that hard if you get a good production team.
This news is so stupid, is a joke by itself.
I think the real meaning of this is that they want their cinematic universe have the same tone Man of Steel and the Dark Knight Trilogy has, even those films had lights moments, not jokes moments but certain parts when you could laugh , but the tone of those films are the same, that’s what DC is looking for. At least is the most logical deduction.
The problem is that logic only works in a vacuum. Basically no one outside of their weird little echo chamber of clueless nitwits thinks Dark Knight Trilogy’s tone works for damn near any DC character besides Batman. Meanwhile, over here we have Marvel straight up definitively proving that starting with a lighter tone is very, VERY lucrative way to grab, and retain, a broad audience. At best, they’re being willfully ignorant of the reality outside their bubble. At worst, they know what’s going on, and the impending disaster another shitstain like Man of Steel would cause, and they just don’t care.
I literally LOLed when Batman said “Where were the other drugs going?” the first time I saw “Begins” in theaters. It only got worse from there. My brother came home from “Rises” laughing and screaming “WHERE’S THE TRIGGER?!?!?!?!”.
Because I’m BATMAN!!
You mean Ryan Reynolds ruined #greenlantern and it saved us from a horrible #deadpool movie with him in it
Sadly, they could have cast Nathan Fillion as Hal and adapted Secret Origin for the screen and it would have easily set up the franchise. Instead, they figured that CGI = plot and didn’t give Reynolds anything to work with. Mark Strong was the only good part of that abomination.
You just hit the nail on the head. Of course Nathan Fillion was practically born to play Hal and Ryan Reynolds was always gonna be badly miscast, but I think he could have still at least proved passable (and the movie significantly more successful) if he had a good story and character to work with.
I’d buy it. DC has been a “no jokes. no fun.” company for a while now. They killed off a majority of their fun characters a while back before the reboot.
I’m just gonna keep pretending there’s hope for a Booster Gold movie/tv show someday… much in the same way I keep hoping that someday my bank will just randomly add six zeroes to my balance…
My balance has lots of zeroes. The problem is, there is no other number in front of them.
I’m here all week, folks!
Buying DC off WB, or maybe just WB outright, is my goal when those several extra zeroes magically appear at the end of my balance. And I will personally see to it that a proper Booster Gold adaptation sees the light of day.
This has been proven to be a baseless rumor, though i doubt that will stop people from talking shit. This is the stuff that makes me sick of comic book movies, the endless Marvel vs. DC pissing matches and all the immature arguments. There is enough room in the world for dark and light comic book movies, suggesting they can only be 1 or the other is reductive to both comic books and comic book movies.
That’s some good hustle.
I’m actually wondering if one of the reasons that Green Lantern failed was because WB studied the success of Iron Man and tried to emulate the formula.
By trying to copy Marvel too closely humour-wise, they failed to create a distinction in many peoples’ eyes and suffered an horrendous backlash as a result; the film is as faithful to the Green Lantern origin as Iron Man was but the character beats were also too similar.
That’s my theory, anyway.