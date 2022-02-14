Immediately prior to the Super Bowl on Sunday night, the MCU’s next blockbuster roared into view with the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer. Obviously, Benedict Cumberbatch’s Sorcerer Supreme stood front and center while beginning to face the consequences with f*cking too much with the multiverse. Perhaps he’s truly the most supreme threat to the universe, but one thing is certain: Wanda Maximoff is angry about double standards and being “the enemy” for breaking rules of magic while Dr. Stephen Strange gets way with everything. Or at least, he has until now (Wanda has, after all, been studying the Darkhold), so we’ll see what happens.

In the meantime, Marvel fans are doing what they do best: speculate. And that has to do with not only people thinking that they hear Patrick Stewart in the trailer (as Professor X) but also Marvel’s newly released poster for the sequel, which features shattered mirrors and the faces of many known participants in this Sam Raimi-directed project. That includes Strange in a few incarnations, as well as Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), Wong (Benedict Wong), Baron Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor), Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams), and America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez).

Is that all? Maybe not. Marvel is known to sneak clues into these things. They do. Remember when the mysterious cat butt appeared in a Captain Marvel poster? That clue ultimately not had plenty to do with the fate of the MCU but also turned out to be a Flerkin and the source of Nick Fury’s reluctance to trust anyone. It was a whole thing. Well, look at where the arrow’s pointing here. Doesn’t look like much at first glance.

And you know, that could be nothing. But people think they see something. Who could that be, if anyone? Well, people are zooming in and coming up with Deadpool as a guess.

is that deadpool LMFAOOO pic.twitter.com/5igOkNKP7X — ben (@fuckbentrash) February 14, 2022

Would that make sense? I’m not convinced but am maintaining an open mind here because, hmm yeah, it does look a little bit like a blurry Merc with a Mouth. Also, as one user pointed out (last week), back in 2016’s Deadpool, Colossus dragged Deadpool across concrete while declaring, “Let’s go talk to the professor.” And in response, Deadpool quipped “McAvoy or Stewart? These timelines are so confusing.”

Oh boy. I mean, this was obviously back in Deadpool’s FOX days, but the quote feels downright prescient. These days, we know that a Deadpool 3 will happen (and be R-rated) in the MCU, we simply don’t know when.