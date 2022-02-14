Immediately prior to the Super Bowl on Sunday night, the MCU’s next blockbuster roared into view with the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer. Obviously, Benedict Cumberbatch’s Sorcerer Supreme stood front and center while beginning to face the consequences with f*cking too much with the multiverse. Perhaps he’s truly the most supreme threat to the universe, but one thing is certain: Wanda Maximoff is angry about double standards and being “the enemy” for breaking rules of magic while Dr. Stephen Strange gets way with everything. Or at least, he has until now (Wanda has, after all, been studying the Darkhold), so we’ll see what happens.
In the meantime, Marvel fans are doing what they do best: speculate. And that has to do with not only people thinking that they hear Patrick Stewart in the trailer (as Professor X) but also Marvel’s newly released poster for the sequel, which features shattered mirrors and the faces of many known participants in this Sam Raimi-directed project. That includes Strange in a few incarnations, as well as Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), Wong (Benedict Wong), Baron Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor), Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams), and America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez).
Is that all? Maybe not. Marvel is known to sneak clues into these things. They do. Remember when the mysterious cat butt appeared in a Captain Marvel poster? That clue ultimately not had plenty to do with the fate of the MCU but also turned out to be a Flerkin and the source of Nick Fury’s reluctance to trust anyone. It was a whole thing. Well, look at where the arrow’s pointing here. Doesn’t look like much at first glance.
And you know, that could be nothing. But people think they see something. Who could that be, if anyone? Well, people are zooming in and coming up with Deadpool as a guess.
is that deadpool LMFAOOO pic.twitter.com/5igOkNKP7X
Would that make sense? I’m not convinced but am maintaining an open mind here because, hmm yeah, it does look a little bit like a blurry Merc with a Mouth. Also, as one user pointed out (last week), back in 2016’s Deadpool, Colossus dragged Deadpool across concrete while declaring, “Let’s go talk to the professor.” And in response, Deadpool quipped “McAvoy or Stewart? These timelines are so confusing.”
deadpool (2016) pic.twitter.com/dwhvV4u2lA
Oh boy. I mean, this was obviously back in Deadpool’s FOX days, but the quote feels downright prescient. These days, we know that a Deadpool 3 will happen (and be R-rated) in the MCU, we simply don’t know when.
Could Doctor Strange 2 officially welcome Deadpool into Disney’s side of the MCU? It’s definitely possible, and while there have been alleged Captain Carter sightings in this poster as well, the majority of the freakouts are definitely about Deadpool.
I see Marvel,you thought I wouldn't notice.
– Deadpool
– Captain Carter
– 2000's Reed Richards pic.twitter.com/CgP5gcPf8b
Marv! Deadpool???? pic.twitter.com/ItmiosqVsr
Deadpool is in the fucking movie, let's go.🔥 pic.twitter.com/cZwlp7lxJV
Is this actually Deadpool?!! #MultiverseOfMadness pic.twitter.com/06TUmNPwIc
this is either spider-man or deadpool pic.twitter.com/1z0FDfDunD
Is that Deadpool?! pic.twitter.com/CjaW3HwBCT
How do y’all see Deadpool here? pic.twitter.com/9AnPqO0qv6
HES BACK!!!! #Deadpool pic.twitter.com/q1pqPY7M7i
Not everyone remains convinced, however.
idk how the fuck y’all seeing Deadpool here pic.twitter.com/ucM2UsIgDf
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters on May 6, 2022.