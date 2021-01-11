Despite the success of the first two Deadpool films, which scored huge box office hauls on a minimum budget thanks to the pitch-perfect casting of Ryan Reynolds as the “Merc with a Mouth,” there’s been a sizable question mark around the chances of a Deadpool 3 happening now that the more family-friendly Disney owns screen rights to the character. It also didn’t help that Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld was making it a habit of saying the film wasn’t a “priority” for Marvel Studios.

However, two recent developments have proven Liefeld wrong. In late November, the sequel picked up two writers from Bob’s Burgers, and over the weekend, Marvel Studio head Kevin Feige confirmed that Deadpool 3 is not only coming to the MCU, but it will be Rated R. Ever the jokester, Reynolds took to Twitter on Monday where he revealed his method to getting Marvel on board with the foul-mouthed sequel.

“Full disclosure: I showed them Spiderman 1 & 2 and told them it was Deadpool 1 & 2,” he wrote along with a link to an article quoting Feige.

As for how quickly Deadpool 3 will arrive in theaters, there’s going to be a bit of a wait. Contrary to Liefeld’s predictions, Deadpool is very much a priority for Marvel. The main issue is Reynolds’ schedule, which is notably jam-packed. Via IGN:

“Ryan is a very busy, very successful actor. We’ve got a number of things we’ve already announced that we now have to make, but it’s exciting for it to have begun. Again, a very different type of character in the MCU, and Ryan is a force of nature, which is just awesome to see him bring that character to life.”

According to Feige, Reynolds is currently overseeing the script while the studio works on lining up a production start.

(Via Ryan Reynolds on Twitter)