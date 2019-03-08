Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Captain Marvel and much of the MCU.

Captain Marvel has arrived in theaters after critical responses ranging from mostly positive to just fine, and now, it’s up to theatergoers to decide how many dollars it will make on opening weekend. The credit scenes held revelations, and there’s a fitting Stan Lee tribute at the beginning that drew unquestionable applause. However, mixed reactions are flying after the confirmation of a rather incredible fan theory involving the demise of one of Nick Fury’s peepers.

Let’s refresh briefly. in 2014’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Fury mysteriously told Steve Rogers, “Last time I trusted someone, I lost an eye.”

Marvel Studios

The identity of that “someone” was never clarified in the MCU, so that’s been a point of mild contention for years. In the comics, the official explanation is that one of Fury’s eyes was minimally damaged by a grenade during World War II, and he slowly lost use of the organ over decades. However and in the first Captain Marvel trailer, a digitally de-aged, 1990s-era Fury wasn’t wearing his omnipresent eye patch, although he was sporting a bandage over an eyebrow, which felt like foreshadowing. Fury also he revealed himself to be a cat person, and this set the speculation in motion that Goose the Cat was tied to the long-standing MCU question about exactly how the veteran S.H.I.E.L.D. operative suffered injury to that peeper.