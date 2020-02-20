After wading through one of the longest seasons in the game’s history, Fortnite players were rewarded with a huge surprise when Deadpool took over the heavily anticipated Battle Pass trailer for Chapter 2 – Season 2. The inclusion of everyone’s favorite Merc with a Mouth shocked not only gamers, but fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe who took it as a sign that Disney is looking to get behind Ryan Reynolds’ foul-mouthed character in a big way.

But, first, the bad news. You can’t play as Deadpool just yet. You have to complete a series of weekly challenges before the Deadpool skin is unlocked. Not only that, but the challenges are tucked away and require a little bit of sleuthing, so here’s a hint from PC Gamer to get you started:

“Once you launch the refreshed battle pass menu, just above and to the right of the challenges table in the middle is a little vent: click on it to get started on the secret Fortnite Deadpool challenges. Once you’ve done that, you’ll find a supremely messy room that only the Merc with the Mouth could possibly abide. Click on the computer on the right and you’ll be presented with some hidden challenges.”

Now, the good news, Reynolds has confirmed that Deadpool 3 is coming, and that his character survived the Disney/Fox merger. But if fans think that Deadpool showing up in Fortnite is a sign that the character’s R-rated antics will be watered down, think again. Fortnite is no stranger to R-rated properties. The game recently featured a Harley Quinn skin from Birds of Prey and a tie-in promotion with John Wick 3.

More importantly, screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick told Entertainment Weekly that Marvel won’t mess with the Deadpool formula. According to Wernick, “Marvel has promised to continue to let us play in the R-rated Deadpool universe, and the hope is that they will also let us veer into the MCU a little bit as well and play in that sandbox.”

Dropping the condom-suit character into one of the biggest games on the planet sure seems like a healthy sign that conversations are moving smoothly on introducing Deadpool to the MCU.

