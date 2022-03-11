Disney is currently being raked over the coals for its tepid response to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which is on track to be signed into law and do significant damage to LGBTQ+ students. However, now, the House of Mouse is also being hit from the right as the conservative Parents Television and Media Council (PTC) released a press release blasting Disney for its plans to add the slate of TV-MA Marvel Netflix series to Disney+.

While PTC “applauded” Disney+ for its plans to include a new suite of parental controls to coincide with the Marvel series arriving on the platform on March 16, the conservative parents group warns that adding mature content to the streaming service “destroys your brand.” Via the official press release:

The company’s eponymous platform Disney+ logically marketed itself as a family-friendly streaming service, and parents have placed their trust in Disney to deliver just that. It seems wildly ‘off-brand’ for Disney+ to add TV-MA and R-rated programming to this platform, ostensibly to increase subscription revenue. So what comes next, adding live striptease performances in Fantasyland at Disney World?” said Tim Winter, president of the Parents Television and Media Council.

Wow, they went right to strippers at Disney World. That’s certainly a choice. As the PTC continued to make its dubious case, the group argued that Disney+ will end up losing subscribers as parents reject the addition of mature content.

“There is no need for Disney+ to compete with the explicit content on other streaming platforms,” the PTC said. “Disney is already at a competitive advantage with a streaming platform that is the safest one out there for families. Its foray into TV-MA-rated fare will forever tarnish its family friendly crown.”

Considering the Marvel movies and live-action series have been a massive hit for Disney, it’s safe to assume that a lot of people aren’t going to balk at the inclusion of the Netflix shows even if they are grittier (and sporadically more provocative) than the usual Marvel fare. Not really seeing a mass parent exodus over that one.

