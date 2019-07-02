20TH CENTURY FOX

Josh Brolin had quite the 2018 with starring roles in two of the year’s biggest films, Avengers: Infinity War and Deadpool 2 (he was also in Sicario: Day of the Soldado, a movie I’m told exists). But, in terms of his omnipresence in box office-busting comic book movies, it’s a different story in 2019: he reprised his role as Thanos in Endgame, but his screen time was limited, and Brolin has no idea what’s going on with Cable. Although, to be fair, neither does Marvel.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen,” Brolin said during a recent appearance at Seattle’s ACE Comic Con. “I’m actually, I’ve been calling them, like, ‘What’s the deal with Cable, man?’ Seriously, 100 percent serious. They’re figuring it out. It’s a big world now, it just got much, much bigger. So who knows.”

It got “much, much bigger” following Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox, meaning Deadpool and, by proxy, Cable can be added to the Marvel Cinematic Universe instead of (legally) having to go on their own side adventures with C-list X-Men like Colossus. Don’t shed too many tears for Brolin, though: he’s in Denis Villeneuve’s highly-anticipated Dune adaptation and something called The Untitled Josh Brolin Project, which is my favorite show since Untitled Billy Corgan Wrestling Project. Except that’s the actual name, not the working title.

Everything’s coming up The Untitled Josh Brolin Project!

(Via ScreenRant)