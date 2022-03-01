After Netflix announced in February that its collection of Marvel series were leaving the platform at the end of the month, many presumed that the more adult-themed content would make its way to Hulu as Disney+ continued to pursue more family-friendly content where darker, more violent shows like The Punisher and Jessica Jones would feel out of place. Turns out Disney felt otherwise.

On March 1, Disney+ announced that all of the Marvel Netflix series (along with Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) will be available for streaming on March 16. However, to prepare for the more graphic content, Disney+ also announced a new set of parental controls that will launch on the same day. Via Total Film:

“When opening Disney Plus for the first time on or after March 16, all subscribers in the U.S. will be prompted to update their Parental Controls,” reads a press release from Disney. “This includes the option to select content ratings restrictions for each profile as well as to add a PIN to lock profiles. Those that choose to keep their settings the same will continue to enjoy Disney Plus as they always have within a TV-14 content rating environment, with the option to make changes at any time under Profile settings.”

Bringing the Netflix series to Disney+ marks an interesting move for Marvel Studios after the month of December saw both Charlie Cox‘s Daredevil and Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin officially join the MCU in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Hawkeye, respectively. However, what hasn’t been firmly established is whether the events of the Netflix series count as canon. This latest move could suggest that Marvel is leaning towards making the shows “official,” but then again, some assumed the Netflix series would make the jump to Hulu, and look what happened.

