‘Deadpool’ May Be Gunning For A PG-13 Rating

Deadpool is, among other things, a guy who kills a lot of people and makes obscene jokes. And apparently, he will have to kill people bloodlessly and make slightly less obscene jokes, as his movie is now heading for a PG-13 rating, at least according to rumor.
Schmoes Know are claiming this, and while their track record can be spotty, realistically, it’s really unlikely Fox will approve an R-rated superhero movie, even with the current run of hit R-rated comedies at the box office. That said, looking at the original test footage, there isn’t too much there that would have needed to have been cut. Mostly Ryan Reynolds won’t be allowed to swear as much, which in its own way is somewhat annoying, but there it is. We also probably wouldn’t see the severed head, but all the other gratuitous absurd violence in that clip would have probably been fine: As long as you don’t have a dude kissing another dude or show any boobies, the MPAA will let you get away with anything if you’re a major studio.
So, basically, Deadpool won’t swear, but he will kill people in ridiculously creative ways. We can live with that.
NO. NO. NO. NO. NO. NO. NO.
I don’t think that PG-13 is what would make or break a Deadpool movie, nawmean?
Writers with an IQ above 69 would be ideal.
They should hire Paul Scheer and Nick Giovannetti, honestly. The Deadpool Bi-Annual was hilarious, and it’s basically all about beating up animals.
This is just about the most obvious thing about the movie being made. Oh well, it really won’t take much away from the movie.
No. We can’t live with that.
No. We can’t live with that. Fox is fucking ruining this shit. I want comic Deadpool.
And you’ll get comic Deadpool in the UNRATED DIRECTOR’S CUT Blu-Ray, due to hit stores Memorial Day Weekend 2016.
Clearly you’re going to get multiple cuts here – a PG-13 theatrical with the possibility of an R-rated rerelease (like with what was just done in the spring with Anchorman 2).
Can’t we just be happy that there’s going to be a movie in the first place?
+1
I think part of the delay had to do with Days of Future Past…think about it. The test footage is circa 2011/2012, which would’ve been during pre production on “The Wolverine”, which led into “Days of Future Past” which lead to a reboot of the X-Men/Fox Universe and deletes crappy Deadpool from “Wolverine: Origins”, so now we don’t have to deal with Crap Weapon XI nonsense.
Boo to the idea that they wouldn’t do it just because they’re worried about how it’ll represent Marvel/make money. But, as stated by others, if they get the right writers, then it shouldn’t be too much of a worry.
this is what all they whiney deadpool fans deserve really. sorry but he isn’t that great of a character. i always felt like he was just spiderman, wolverine, and the punisher combined which is pretty lame really.
Starting at 12:30 and going just past 13 minutes is what they mean by PG-13, right?
[youtu.be]
Deadpool’s swearing is censored in the books so it would be an interesting choice to see if they did that in the filum. They could make it a stylistic point, perhaps using white or yellow boxes with an apology or some smarmy comment written instead. The swearing of Julie in Scott Pilgrim was well addressed and censored.
The creative violence will be the part most hardest to tone down, although violence doesn’t appear to trigger the US ratings board as much as it does those of other countries.
Honestly, I wish movies did that more often. Censored profanity is f***ing hilarious.
One part of Scott Pilgrim I loved was that Aubrey Plaza scene with the cursing. Just do a version like that.
Lord of the rings had plenty of beheadings and general dismemberment. I’ve never thought that deadpool would work in a realistic way. If they can have fun with cartoonish violence like peter Jackson did then I’ve got no problem with it. I’ve always thought of deadpool as a violent freakazoid anyway.
Well this would mean that brilliant fucking script they had is useless now. Fuck this pussified earth.
If they cut this idea off at the kneecaps before they ever film a scene it will be a real shame
I mean, you could argue that the comics are written broadly as PG-13, so I don’t know how much of the appeal it will lose. This does quash my dream scenario of Martin McDonagh directing though. Fingers crossed for Shane Black.
It’s Tim Miller of Blur Studios. But he’ll do well.
I can live with no gore so long as it’s like looney toon over the top stupid violence. Like dropping a piano or using a bouncy house kind of thing.
I’ve got no problem with this. The best Deadpool I’ve ever read has some semblance of restraint. Joe Kelly, Daniel Way, and Gail Simone all wrote a PG-13 Deadpool. The emphasis on gore and profanity – not that I mind it in general – often leads to lazy splattered writing. I want my Deadpool funny, rather than gory or eXXXtreme, and I expect (hope?) that some restraint here will encourage creative solutions, and keep production from going for the lazy f- or suicide-bomb.
yeah i really don’t see any issue with this. it’s not like deadpool runs train on ladyboy orgies while shouting the n word in the comics.
although i would definitely buy two copies of that issue if he did.
Isn’t this how we ended up with The Mask starring Jim Carrey? Let’s take an ultra-violent, profanity-laced comic and make a PG-13 comedy out of it.
Not really, they were using it as a vehicle for Jim Carrey’s rising star. Plus The Mask is of that era where you just took the basic premise of a comic and shaped it around the star (IE Judge Dredd, Steel).
All that I’m hoping for is that this somehow leads into a UXF movie, or just X-Force I guess, and I get to see Fantomex. That’d be the bomb.