Deadpool & Wolverine got away with more R-rated jokes than the typical Disney movie, which is to say, 99 percent of Disney movies. (Who could forget the scene in Chicken Little where drops f-bombs for five straight weeks?) But there was one joke in the Ryan Reynolds- and Hugh Jackman-starring film that was too dirty for Disney — and unsurprisingly, it involves Mickey Mouse.

Previously, Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy told Entertainment Weekly that there was “only one line in the entire movie that we were asked to change. We have made a pact, Ryan and I, to go to our grave with that line, but I will say that it was replaced with an equally dirty line of dialogue about Pinocchio shoving his face up Deadpool’s ass and starting to lie like crazy.” He added, “I was like, ‘Ryan, that’s your replacement line in response to, ‘Can we clean it up?’ That’s Ryan Reynolds for you, audacious to the very edge.”

In the theatrically-released version, Deadpool says, “Now Disney gets cheap? It’s like Pinocchio jammed his face in my ass and started lying like crazy.” But in the original script (as revealed in the screenplay on Disney’s “For Your Consideration” website), the line is, “Disney is so cheap. I can barely breathe with all this Mickey Mouse c*ck in my throat.”

That won’t happen until Mickey Mouse (not Steamboat Willie) enters the public domain.