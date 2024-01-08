Since entering the public domain, Mickey Mouse, er, the “Steamboat Willie” version of Mickey Mouse has already appeared in one cheaply-made horror movie trailer (with more to come). There’s also a video game called Infestation: Origins in the works and memes showing Mickey steering the OceanGate submersible, among other catastrophes.

Now it’s Adult Swim‘s turn to get in on the fun.

Adult Swim's having fun with Steamboat Willie: pic.twitter.com/Hs8VTw3fn9 — CN News/Schedules (@CNschedules) January 8, 2024

This 15-second loop, which shows black and white “Mickey” getting intimate with the words “public domain bitch,” aired on Adult Swim sometime late on Sunday night, January 7th. It’s honestly more entertaining than 80 percent of the Golden Globes that were happening at the same time.

Jennifer Jenkins, director of the Duke Center for the Study of the Public Domain, explained what you can’t do with public domain Mickey. Namely: “Do not confuse consumers into thinking that your creation is produced or sponsored by Disney as a matter of trademark law. One way to help ensure that your audience is not confused is to make the actual source of the work – you or your company – clear on the title screen or cover, along with a prominent disclaimer indicating that your work was not produced, endorsed, licensed, or approved by Disney.”

But having the mouse hump the word “bitch”? That’s fair game.

(Via Reddit)