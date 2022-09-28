Thanks to Ryan Reynolds blowing the minds of Marvel fans everywhere by revealing that Hugh Jackman will return as Wolverine in Deadpool 3, the reactions have been flying in. Even Logan director James Mangold got in on the act. Following the Deadpool 3 announcement, Mangold tweeted a GIF of the infamous death scene where Wolverine is killed by a younger clone of himself in the film’s brutal climax.

The scene does present some problems for how the heck Jackman’s Wolverine will be appearing alongside Reynold’s Deadpool, and some fans interpreted Mangold’s tweet as the director being angry that his critically acclaimed ending to Jackman’s character was seemingly going out the window. However, Mangold calmed everyone down by revealing he’s here for whatever Multiverse shenanigan is putting Jackman’s Wolverine back in the game. Via Twitter

Oh my gosh! Everybody chill. Just kidding! I’m all good! LOGAN will always be there. Multiverse or prequel, time warp or worm hole, canon or non-canon or even without a rationale, I cannot wait to see what maddness my dear friends @VancityReynolds and @RealHughJackman cook up!

To further emphasize that everything is cool with Jackman’s return, Reynolds responded to Mangold’s tweet by calling him the GOAT.

The 🐐. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 28, 2022

As for how Wolverine is in Deadpool 3, Reynolds and Jackman are already messing with fans with a new video. But the best guess is Marvel has already dubbed this current slate of films as “The Multiverse Saga.” We’ve already seen Patrick Stewart’s Professor X appear in the MCU, so the groundwork is already there for the Fox version of the X-Men to pop in and out of the current reality. Not to mention, the smashing together of universes is all leading up to Marvel’s Secret Wars, which like the comic books, will undoubtedly alter the entire landscape of the sprawling cinematic world.

Deadpool 3 slashes into theaters on September 6, 2024.

(Via James Mangold on Twitter)