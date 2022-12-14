Despite having its release date pushed back thanks to some reshuffling at Marvel, Deadpool 3 is still on track to deliver the Merc with the Mouth’s official MCU debut and with Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine along for the ride. Of course, the biggest concern is whether Disney will actually release a Rated-R Marvel movie that’s as wildly insane as the first two Deadpool films, and director Shawn Levy is reportedly not backing down on that front.

While talking to Collider, Levy revealed that he was strong-armed by the studio to turn 2013’s The Internship into a PG-13 comedy after already filming it as an R-Rated film. It’s one of the “few regrets” in Levy’s career, and he’s not about to repeat that mistake with Deadpool 3:

“We are writing, rewriting, developing, prepping ‘Deadpool’ every day now. It is such a blast to laugh every day. It is so delicious to hear and write and come up with these scenes where people are just talking foul. And the violence is in your face and hardcore, and it’s very much a ‘Deadpool’ movie. And it has Logan in it. And it has Wolverine in it. It’s too fun. I’m having so much fun, and I haven’t even hit the shooting floor yet.”

Levy also revealed that Deadpool 3 will start shooting “on or about” May 2023, so that film will have plenty of time in post-production for its visual effects. However, Levy made it a point to note that he and Ryan Reynolds are making a conscious effort to maintain the “raw, gritty, grounded” feel of the original Deadpool movies as opposed to a CGI spectacle.

Deadpool 3 will blast its way into theaters on November 8, 2024.

