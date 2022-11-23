During a recent episode of Sportsnet’s 32 Thoughts: The Podcast, a rumor about The Weeknd joining Ryan Reynolds in buying the Ottawa Senators hockey team was mentioned — and seems to lend some possible credibility to the news. After Canadian sports commentator Ron MacLean made a joke about the deal, hosts Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek discussed the possibility.

“I don’t think we’ve heard the end of this when it comes to star power,” Friedman said. “I don’t think Reynolds is the only one.”

“But, you know, the one thing about him, he’s from Scarborough,” he added. “He has some representation that has tie-ins to Ottawa. At least two of his representatives — well, they were born overseas and moved to Canada and have connections to Ottawa. So, you know, we’ll see, Jeff. I don’t know that it’s true, I don’t know that it isn’t. But that rumor is out there. I’ve heard there’s the potential to be more. And Ron [MacLean] made the joke and a couple people started texting me — like, are you hinting that The Weeknd could buy into the Ottawa Senators? I don’t know that that’s going to happen.”

Could @theweeknd be a possible buyer of the Senators? 🤔@JeffMarek & @FriedgeHNIC talk about the latest rumours surrounding the team's sale, why Ryan Reynolds would be good for the league, + more. Full 32 Thoughts episode ➡️ https://t.co/StxcsmsxVU Presented by @GMCCanada. pic.twitter.com/SIzxLA8Iqb — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 21, 2022

At least for now, Reynolds is the only person who has thrown a name in the hat to buy the team. It’s not his first foray into sports deals either, as he owns Wrexham Football Club. The actor opened up about his hopes for the Ottawa Senators during an appearance on The Tonight Show.

“I am trying to do it. It’s very expensive,” Reynolds revealed earlier this month. “I need a partner with very deep pockets.”

While it seems unlikely that The Weeknd will get involved with the deal, he is Canadian and certainly has money… so, you never know.