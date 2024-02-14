Along with the return of Reynolds as Wade Wilson, somehow, Hugh Jackman agreed to make his triumphant return as Wolverine (and his counterpart, Patch). The movie will be the first Marvel flick to get an R-rating , which will either help or hurt the already bad-mouthed anti-hero. Here is everything we know so far about the upcoming film.

After years of teasing, mocking, and threatenin g, Ryan Reynolds finally dropped the highly-anticipated trailer for the latest Deadpool installment, which will hit your eyeballs this summer.

Plot

While details are slim, Deadpool will take on his biggest task by becoming the (self-proclaimed) Marvel Jesus and messing up everything that the MCU has carefully constructed over the past 15 years or so. He is recruited by the Time Variance Authority to become a “hero among heroes” hinting that there will be some integration with those other Marvel guys. We can expect Ryan Reynolds to leak some info in the coming months.

We do know that the meeting of Wolverine and Deadpool will not be full of love and light. “[They are] opposites, [they] hate each other,” Jackman confirmed during filming. “I’m just talking from my perspective, [Logan’s] frustrated by him, wants to be a million miles away from him or wants to punch him in the head. Unfortunately, he can’t be a million miles away from him in this movie, so I’m probably going to punch him in the head a lot.” This isn’t too much of a departure from the other Deadpool movies, anyway.

Cast

It wouldn’t be Deadpool without Ryan Reynolds, who somehow convinced Hugh Jackman to appear in his little movie as Wolverine. It was announced in September 2022 that Jackman would return as Wolverine for the first time since 2017’s Logan where the character seemingly kicked the bucket. As we all know with Marvel movies, nobody really stays dead!

Joining the duo will be Emma Corrin as the unnamed villain of the flick while Morena Baccarin returns as Wade Wilson/Deadpool’s fiancee. Matthew Macfadyen will appear as Paradox, a Time Variance Authority agent. Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Brianna Hildebrand, Lewis Tan, and Karan Soni also star.

It wouldn’t be Marvel without some big-name cameos. Jennifer Garner is rumored to reprise her role of Elektra from 2003’s Daredevil and, most importantly, dog actor Peggy will appear as Dogpool.