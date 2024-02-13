The main takeaway from this year’s Super Bowl wasn’t that the Usher is good, or that overtime is confusing, or even that Spongebob and Patrick should commentate every year (though they should). The real lesson we all learned is that you can’t just watch the Super Bowl in anticipation of your favorite movie trailer anymore. You have to watch a trailer for the real trailer that drops online simultaneously. It’s a whole thing! Gone are the days of movie studios buying a full 2-minute slot for a new trailer. They know you’re just looking at your phone the whole time anyway so you might as well use it.

The biggest trailer drop from this year’s broadcast was for Deadpool & Wolverine, even though you had to be redirected to the internet to watch the full thing. It seems like a bit of an annoying task to whip out your computer/phone/tablet while watching the game, but over 300 million people did it, so it worked.

According to Deadline, the trailer for the fourth Deadpool installment was seen by 365 million in the 24 hours since it first aired during the Super Bowl, making it the most-viewed trailer of all time. The record used to belong to Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home which clocked in at 255 million on its first day, but Spider-Man didn’t have the power of sports behind him.

Deadpool & Wolverine is the very highly-anticipated and long-awaited installment in the franchise for fans of no-nonsense superheroes. Ryan Reynolds returns as Deadpool while Hugh Jackman was convinced to return as Wolverine. Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni and Matthew Macfadyen also star. You can watch the trailer below because it would be RUDE to direct you elsewhere!