With Deadpool 3 set to hit theaters next year, here’s everything we know about the highly-anticipated sequel:

Deadpool 3 already had a world of expectations on its back thanks to the film officially introducing Ryan Reynolds ‘ Merc with a Mouth to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But then the film just had to take it to the next level by, somehow, talking Hugh Jackman into returning as Wolverine after delivering a critically acclaimed final chapter for the character in Logan. It was a curveball fans did not expect, and now the hype is through the roof.

Plot

Like all Marvel projects, the plot details for Deadpool 3 are being kept tightly wrapped. However, we do know a few things thanks to the creative team’s comments. For starters, there will some sort of multiverse shenanigans as Jackman’s Wolverine in the film will not be the same Wolverine seen in Logan or the X-Men films. However, he will have the same surly attitude, which will not mesh well with Deadpool. “We’re opposites, hate each other,” Jackman told the Empire podcast.

Despite officially being a part of the MCU, Deadpool 3 will still be R-rated. Director Shawn Levy assured fans it will have all the violence and profanity they’ve come to expect.

“It is such a blast to laugh every day,” Levy told Collider. “It is so delicious to hear and write and come up with these scenes where people are just talking foul. And the violence is in your face and hardcore, and it’s very much a Deadpool movie.”

Cast

Obviously, Reynolds and Jackman are on board as Deadpool and Wolverine, respectively. But they’re not the only actors reprising their roles from the Fox movies. Jennifer Garner is reportedly set to return as Elektra, who was last seen in her 2005 solo movie that took place after the events of Daredevil.

As for newcomers to the MCU, The Crown‘s Emma Corrin has reportedly been cast as Deadpool 3’s villain, and Succession‘s Matthew Macfadyen is playing a secret role who will have some considerable screen time with Reynolds and Jackman.