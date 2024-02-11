With Super Bowl LVIII being broadcast by CBS, there will also be a Nickelodeon simulcast as they’ve done for a few regular season and postseason games each year.

The broadcast will feature a SpongeBob SquarePants-centric presentation as they come “Live from Bikini Bottom,” and that means appearances by favorite SpongeBob characters and, yes, a special performance before the game by SpongeBob and company of “Sweet Victory” from the 2011 episode “Band Geeks.” Travis Scott used the intro when he performed at the Super Bowl, but we finally get a full cut of “Sweet Victory” in the Super Bowl this year.

A couple hours before kickoff, CBS released the Super Bowl LVIII edition of “Sweet Victory,” featuring an updated version of the performance from SpongeBob and the band, along with Travis Kelce and George Kittle air guitaring along with them as the star tight ends for each team were unsurprisingly the most game to get in on the fun.

It's finally here: Sweet Victory, Super Bowl XLVIII Edition 🧽 🏈 🎸 pic.twitter.com/5UpANmPbHL — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) February 11, 2024

Fans have been asking for years for SpongeBob to hit the Super Bowl stage and they have finally gotten their wish (in a way). The bar is now set for the rest of the musical performances at this year’s Super Bowl, headlined by Usher in the halftime show.