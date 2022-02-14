There’s a lot of uncertainty about Ana de Armas’ Marilyn Monroe biopic, Blonde. When will it be on Netflix, will it premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, what will it be rated, etc. But there’s no mystery surrounding another movie with the Knives Out star: Deep Water is finally coming out soon, and Hulu has the teaser trailer to prove it.

Directed by Adrian Lyne (Fatal Attraction, Flashdance, Unfaithful) and based on The Talented Mr. Ripley author Patricia Highsmith’s novel of the same name, Deep Water “takes us inside the marriage of picture-perfect Vic and Melinda Van Allen to discover the dangerous mind games they play and what happens to the people that get caught up in them,” according to the official plot synopsis. Vic and Melinda are played by Ben Affleck and de Armas, who started dating after meeting on set. Theirs was a relationship that got us all (mostly me) through the early days of the pandemic. Who could forget their daily strolls? Unfortunately, they burned too bright and broke up, leading to the indelible image of Affleck’s cardboard cutout of de Armas being left on the curb.

This is the trailer that should have played during the Super Bowl, not Jurassic World Dominion. Especially with Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in attendance.

Deep Water, which also stars Tracy Letts, Lil Rel Howery, Dash Mihok, Finn Wittrock, Kristen Connolly, Jacob Elordi, Rachel Blanchard, Michael Braun, Jade Fernandez, Grace Jenkins, Brendan C. Miller, Devyn Tyler, and Jeff Pope, premieres on Hulu on March 18.