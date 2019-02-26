The New ‘Detective Pikachu’ Trailer Reveals An Iconic Pokémon Villain

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

There were a ton of Pokémon in the first Detective Pikachu trailer, including Psyduck, Bulbasaur, Charizard, Mr. Mime, and one very angry Jigglypuff. Also, Pikachu. Obviously. His name’s in the title. That would be like a John Wick movie without John Wick (I hope there’s at least one Growlithe in Parabellum). Anyway, director Rob Letterman (Goosebumps) probably doesn’t want you to see EVERY Pokémon in Detective Pikachu (that third-act reveal involving Jynx is going to be GREAT), but there’s a few more in the film’s new trailer. Snorlax! We also get a hint at who the film’s primary antagonist might be.

No wonder Ryan Reynolds, who voices the electric yellow rodent, took his role so seriously: this movie looks wild. Here’s the official plot synopsis.

Ace private eye Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City — a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world — they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the Pokémon universe.

Detective Pikachu opens on May 10.